120 Sovereigns Of Gold Stolen From YouTuber Madhumitha's House In Kanyakumari

Burglars broke into YouTuber Madhumitha's residence in the Thammathu Konam area near Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district and looted about 120 sovereigns (960 grams) of gold, officials said on Saturday. Madhumitha used to post videos regularly on social media flaunting her money and jewellery. Police suspect that the thieves monitored her channel and social media activity to plan the execution.

After returning home late at night from Nellai district, she and her husband, Vinoth Kumar, found the back door of the house had been broken. Alongside gold and diamond jewellery, Rs 50,000 cash had been stolen, she alleged.

Upon receiving the information, the police and Nagercoil Deputy Superintendent Ilanchezhiyan rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. Police are investigating by collecting fingerprints and traces from the house. A sniffer dog was also called to the scene to identify the robbers. Authorities are also examining the CCTV video footage to identify the thieves. Moreover, two special teams have been formed.