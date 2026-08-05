Watch | 12-Year-Old Diksha's Unique Kanwar Yatra On Mini Dirt Bike Inspires Many

Several unique Kanwars have become the centre of attraction during this year's Kanwar Yatra. Among them is the journey of 12-year-old Diksha from Haryana, a Class 7 student. Riding a small mini dirt bike with an idol of Lord Shiva strapped to her back, she is making her way home after collecting holy water from Haridwar. Passersby stop on the road to watch Diksha as she travels with Lord Shankar accompanying her on the bike.

Diksha covers a distance of approximately 10 to 15 kilometres daily. She said that the primary objective of her journey is to inspire people to adopt vegetarianism and to foster a sense of compassion towards animals. Emphasising the protection of the cow, she expressed her desire for the cow to be granted the status of 'Rashtra Mata' (Mother of the Nation) and for society to show greater respect and sensitivity towards them.

Her father and uncle are accompanying her throughout this journey. Diksha added that while she carries only a small amount of holy water, the blessings of Lord Bholenath serve as her greatest source of strength. People along the route are stopping to catch a glimpse of Diksha, who is undertaking this journey with such profound religious faith and a vision far beyond her young age.