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12 More Cheetahs To Arrive At Kuno National Park From South Africa

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A view of the cheetahs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 15, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST

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Sheopur: The cheetah population at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur is set to increase. Plans are to bring 12 more cheetahs from South Africa after the rains, between October and December.

A move is also afoot to relocate 18 Indian-born cheetahs to three other sanctuaries. At present, the cheetah population in India is 53, of which 49 are at Kuno National Park.

Five female and three male cheetahs, which were brought from Namibia in Africa, were released to Kuno National Park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he launched the project on September 17, 2022. Later in February 2023, 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa. In May 2026, two out of nine cheetahs brought from Botswana were also released into the park.

A total of 29 cheetahs were brought from abroad, while the remaining cheetahs were born in the park itself. However, 22 of these animals have died to date, with 53 cheetahs now remaining in the country.

Sheopur: The cheetah population at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur is set to increase. Plans are to bring 12 more cheetahs from South Africa after the rains, between October and December.

A move is also afoot to relocate 18 Indian-born cheetahs to three other sanctuaries. At present, the cheetah population in India is 53, of which 49 are at Kuno National Park.

Five female and three male cheetahs, which were brought from Namibia in Africa, were released to Kuno National Park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he launched the project on September 17, 2022. Later in February 2023, 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa. In May 2026, two out of nine cheetahs brought from Botswana were also released into the park.

A total of 29 cheetahs were brought from abroad, while the remaining cheetahs were born in the park itself. However, 22 of these animals have died to date, with 53 cheetahs now remaining in the country.

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TAGGED:

CHEETAHS POPULATION IN INDIA
SOUTH AFRICA
KUNO NATIONAL PARK

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