11 Women, 500 Devotees: Bhubaneswar Colony Celebrates Women-Led Durga Puja

Bhubaneswar: A Durga Puja celebration in Bhubaneswar’s Badagada Brit Colony is showcasing women’s faith, unity and leadership. Started by 11 women amid several challenges, the Sarbajanina Mahila Durga Puja has entered its fifth year, bringing together around 500 women.

From arranging rituals and preparations to managing the celebrations, women handle the event’s organisation. The five-day festivities include traditional worship, bhajans, music and dance, along with conch-blowing and huluhuli competitions. Dandiya is organised on Navami, while Dashami features sindoor khela and traditional Odia attire.

Gayatri Maharana, an adviser to the committee, said the puja began with the dedication of 11 women and has grown with the support of local residents. Committee secretary Ahalya Parida stated the activities aim to showcase women’s hidden talents and bring them together through cultural programmes.

The celebrations cost around Rs 8-9 lakh, with women contributing according to their financial capacity. Support also comes from the Odisha government's Culture Department.