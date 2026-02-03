100 Years Of Bowel Cancer Samples May Offer Key To Rise Among Young

London: More than a century's worth of bowel cancer samples stored at St Mark's Hospital in London could help scientists understand the alarming rise of the disease among people under 50. Preserved in the hospital's basement, the samples were barely discarded but are now being studied in a new project with the Institute of Cancer Research.

Experts say modern DNA sequencing can reveal past environmental and biological exposures that were impossible to analyse decades ago. Researchers are focusing on a possible carcinogen produced by a strain of E. coli in the gut, which appears far more common in younger bowel cancer patients.

Consultant gastroenterologist Kevin Monahan says lifestyle alone does not explain the trend, noting many young patients are healthy and active. The historic collection is seen as a unique global research resource.