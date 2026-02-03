ETV Bharat / Videos

100 Years Of Bowel Cancer Samples May Offer Key To Rise Among Young

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
100 Years Of Bowel Cancer Samples May Offer Key To Rise Among Young (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 3, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

London: More than a century's worth of bowel cancer samples stored at St Mark's Hospital in London could help scientists understand the alarming rise of the disease among people under 50. Preserved in the hospital's basement, the samples were barely discarded but are now being studied in a new project with the Institute of Cancer Research.

Experts say modern DNA sequencing can reveal past environmental and biological exposures that were impossible to analyse decades ago. Researchers are focusing on a possible carcinogen produced by a strain of E. coli in the gut, which appears far more common in younger bowel cancer patients.

Consultant gastroenterologist Kevin Monahan says lifestyle alone does not explain the trend, noting many young patients are healthy and active. The historic collection is seen as a unique global research resource.

London: More than a century's worth of bowel cancer samples stored at St Mark's Hospital in London could help scientists understand the alarming rise of the disease among people under 50. Preserved in the hospital's basement, the samples were barely discarded but are now being studied in a new project with the Institute of Cancer Research.

Experts say modern DNA sequencing can reveal past environmental and biological exposures that were impossible to analyse decades ago. Researchers are focusing on a possible carcinogen produced by a strain of E. coli in the gut, which appears far more common in younger bowel cancer patients.

Consultant gastroenterologist Kevin Monahan says lifestyle alone does not explain the trend, noting many young patients are healthy and active. The historic collection is seen as a unique global research resource.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOWEL CANCER
100 YEARS OF BOWEL CANCER
DNA SEQUENCING
WORLD CANCER DAY

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

AI, A New Weapon In The Fight Against Breast Cancer In France

AI, A New Weapon In The Fight Against Breast Cancer In France

February 3, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Rare Moment As Lion Cub Climbs Tree Under Lioness's Watch In Gir

Rare Moment As Lion Cub Climbs Tree Under Lioness's Watch In Gir

February 3, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Farmer Revives 110 Nutrient-Rich Indigenous Rice Varieties Through Organic Farming

Andhra Pradesh Farmer Revives 110 Nutrient-Rich Indigenous Rice Varieties Through Organic Farming

February 3, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
2030 Winter Olympics

Olympic Rings For 2030 Winter Olympics Arrive In Courchevel

January 31, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.