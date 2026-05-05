ETV Bharat / technology

Zomato Co-Founder Deepinder Goyal Opens Early Access For Temple Wearable

Hyderabad: Deepinder Goyal, founder of food delivery giant Zomato, has announced early access for Temple, a new wearable device designed to monitor both physical and cognitive health by tracking blood circulation to the brain. According to Goyal’s X post, the first 100 units are now ready to ship, with applications open through Temple's official website.

Unlike conventional fitness trackers worn on the wrist, Temple is positioned on the side of the head, which the company says enables richer and cleaner physiological data capture, as the region has thin skin, high blood flow, and reduced motion.

Who Can Apply

The Temple’s early access is targeted to a select category of users, including athletes, scientists, founders, doctors, and content creators. Goyal, through his X post, said the primary aim of this early access is to gather detailed feedback to help shape the product's development. Participants may also be offered the opportunity to join a future funding round.