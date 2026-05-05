Zomato Co-Founder Deepinder Goyal Opens Early Access For Temple Wearable
Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal has launched early access for Temple, a head-worn wearable designed to track physical and cognitive health through brain blood flow monitoring.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Deepinder Goyal, founder of food delivery giant Zomato, has announced early access for Temple, a new wearable device designed to monitor both physical and cognitive health by tracking blood circulation to the brain. According to Goyal’s X post, the first 100 units are now ready to ship, with applications open through Temple's official website.
Unlike conventional fitness trackers worn on the wrist, Temple is positioned on the side of the head, which the company says enables richer and cleaner physiological data capture, as the region has thin skin, high blood flow, and reduced motion.
Hello world. The first 100 Temples are ready to ship. We're now inviting athletes, scientists, founders, doctors, creators, and individuals who care deeply about their physical and cognitive health to be the founding users of Temple.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 5, 2026
Apply for early access at… pic.twitter.com/aljDp0iKVi
Who Can Apply
The Temple’s early access is targeted to a select category of users, including athletes, scientists, founders, doctors, and content creators. Goyal, through his X post, said the primary aim of this early access is to gather detailed feedback to help shape the product's development. Participants may also be offered the opportunity to join a future funding round.
Temple is designed to serve users focused on long-term performance, recovery, and overall well-being, with monitoring capabilities spanning training, sleep, work, and stress patterns.
How does the Temple wearable work?
Temple's development is rooted in Goyal's gravity ageing hypothesis, which claims that the long-term effects of gravity gradually reduce blood flow to the brain, contributing to cognitive decline, fatigue, poor concentration, and memory deterioration. The wearable aims to provide continuous monitoring of cerebral blood circulation to help users identify patterns and take preventative action.
It is worth noting that the gravity ageing hypothesis remains a debated concept within the broader medical community, and the company's claims regarding the superiority of head-based physiological sensing have not yet been independently validated.
Heart Rate is just one of the simpler things. Temple sees more.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 13, 2026
Follow @temple for more updates. pic.twitter.com/q4qKXmlmpe
Early Performance Data
Goyal has shared preliminary comparisons of Temple's heart rate tracking against other devices. In one test conducted during a badminton session, Temple's readings were reported to closely align with those from Polar devices that are widely regarded as a benchmark in heart rate monitoring. On the other hand, wrist-based trackers produced comparatively less accurate results in the same scenario. These findings, however, are based on data shared by the company itself and have not undergone independent peer review.