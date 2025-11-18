ETV Bharat / technology

Zoho's Arattai Set To Roll Out End-To-End Encryption; Vembu Urges Users To Update

The Arattai app allows synchronisation across multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, and desktops. ( Image Credit: Arattai )

By PTI

New Delhi: Zoho-backed homegrown messaging platform Arattai is poised for a big update with end-to-end encryption scheduled to be rolled out on Tuesday night, founder Sridhar Vembu said in a social media post. Vembu said many more "cool features" on Arattai are in the works once "this big transition" is through. "Please update the Arattai app from the Play Store/App Store and please encourage your contacts to do so. The end-to-end encryption will be enabled Tuesday night IST," Vembu said in a post on X on Tuesday. He explained that users will be able to only exchange end-to-end encrypted messages if both they and their contacts are using the latest version of Arattai. "If you are on the latest Arattai version and your contact is on the latest version, you will only be able to use end-to-end encrypted chat with that contact," he said.