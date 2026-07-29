ETV Bharat / technology

Zoho's Arattai Introduces Aadhaar-Based Identity Verification To Curb Impersonation

New Delhi: Zoho Corporation's instant messaging and VoIP calling app Arattai on Wednesday introduced an Aadhaar-enabled identity verification layer aimed at curbing identity spoofing and digital impersonation attempts on its privacy-first platform. The optional feature allows users to verify their identity through the Aadhaar app and receive a permanent green verification badge, enabling others to identify authentic accounts and helping users filter out spam by choosing to receive messages only from verified profiles.

According to the company, the feature is available across Android, iOS, Windows and Mac platforms. Users can access it through the profile settings by selecting the 'Get Verified' option and completing the verification process using the Aadhaar app, it added. "By introducing an optional Aadhaar verification layer, we are delivering a reliable space without adding unnecessary friction to the user experience. This architecture ensures that users can validate their peer-to-peer interactions on their own terms," said Jeri John, Global Product Head, Arattai.

However, the company clarified that the verification process is entirely voluntary and Arattai does not store any Aadhaar details of users. The new feature builds on Arattai's existing account verification programme, under which standard verified profiles receive a Blue Badge, while official government accounts are assigned a Grey Badge to prevent impersonation of public organisations and officials.