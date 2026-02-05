Zodiacal Light, Jupiter, And Frozen Ladakh Lake: Dorje Angchuk's Winter Trek Yields 360° Astronomical Image
Astrophotographer Dorje Angchuk braved extreme winter conditions to capture Jupiter’s opposition and zodiacal light in a 360-degree panorama over Ladakh’s frozen Chilling Tso lake.
By Anubha Jain
Published : February 5, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: At nearly 5,000 metres above sea level, Chilling Tso is a remote high-altitude lake in Ladakh that transforms into a frozen, wind-scoured expanse each winter. Reached via a rough dirt track branching off the Hanle–Chumur road, even basic movement here is a challenge in sub-zero temperatures.
On January 10, a three-member team led by astrophotographer Dorje Angchuk—an Engineer-in-Charge at the Indian Astronomical Observatory, Hanle—braved these extreme conditions to photograph Jupiter at its brightest opposition. The expedition captured a rare celestial scene—Jupiter glowing over the frozen lake, accompanied by the faint zodiacal light in the same frame.
The result is a 360-degree panoramic image, stitched from multiple tracked exposures, revealing the pristine darkness of the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve—an extraordinary convergence of landscape and sky. Nearly 21 one-minute tracked panels were used to record the sky, while the frozen foreground was photographed with the tracker off to preserve depth and detail. Tracking was achieved using an iOptron SkyGuider Pro, stabilised on shifting ice amid strong winds.
"Our ancestors once learned from the stars—they were part of our everyday life. That's what I try to showcase in my recent work—true darkness, showing the land and the stars together without any artificial light," Dorje Angchuk says.
Extreme Conditions of Chilling Tso
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Dorje Angchuk spoke in detail about the complexities and challenges of the expedition. "I'd been preparing for this trip for 15–20 days, thinking back to our previous visit on August 15, when two of our three vehicles got stuck even in summer. Attempting the same location in peak winter was far more intimidating, with extreme conditions making both reaching and returning a concern," Angchuk says. "I informed a colleague to send help if I didn't return by midnight, and he eventually joined me, which was reassuring."
"We arrived around 4:30 PM and began setting up. The shoot was far more challenging than expected—high altitude, intense cold, and strong winds made handling equipment extremely difficult. Even my tripod slipped on the ice, and aligning the tracker with the pole star demanded patience, as minor errors could ruin hours of work. Fingers went numb, and the shifting ice added to the difficulty," he adds.
"We travelled on a dirt track with the risk of getting stuck, and the frozen lake made conditions unpredictable. Fully prepared with extra clothes and sleeping bags, we spent nearly four hours shooting and packing up. Despite the harsh, chilling conditions, the effort was worth it," he further says, praising the modern and powerful equipment.
Expressing happiness over the final image, Angchuk calls it a "hard-earned success".
Jupiter opposition and zodiac light alignment are rare and fleeting. Talking about the motivation to capture the moment, he says, "Jupiter's opposition had always been on my mind, but capturing the zodiacal light felt like icing on the cake—an unexpected bonus that made me truly happy. Earlier, some kids from Hanle village had visited the spot and shared images showing clear ice formations, which really encouraged me."
"Normally, most lakes in Ladakh freeze; their brackish water prevents the ice from becoming transparent. But this lake was different—the clarity clearly indicated clean water. Seeing that transparency convinced me it was worth attempting the shot, and that's what finally pushed me to go there," he adds.
Talking about the dependence on technology, human judgment, and experience in unforgiving moments like these, he explains that while camera technology has improved significantly, reliable equipment and preparation are crucial in extreme conditions. Any failure in the cold can waste time and energy, so thorough practice beforehand is essential.
To stay prepared, Angchuk carries three cameras and tripods as backups. Owing to past challenges and earlier failures, only two setups were needed, while one remained unused. His main focus was capturing a 360° panorama, which required constant monitoring and attention.
Communicating Astronomy Through Images
Talking about balancing scientific accuracy with artistic storytelling when creating images like this, Angchuk explains, "I enjoy connecting the landscape with the stars—that's my specialty and it gives me pure joy. While I can photograph deep-sky objects, they don't relate to the land in the same way. Ladakh has a stunning landscape, and the stars naturally complement it. I want to show both together, without heavy compositing or adding skies from elsewhere. Capturing the land and the stars in a single frame gives me great satisfaction. It also reminds people of what we're losing to light pollution."
Adding to this, Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, Head of Science Communication, Public Outreach and Education at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, emphasised the importance of visual storytelling in communicating complex astronomical research and highlighted the role of IIA in bridging science and society.
He said that traditional science education—textbooks and structured lab experiments—leaves little room for curiosity or play. To make people truly science-literate, science must be integrated into culture, like art, movies, or sports, using storytelling and, importantly, visual media. Striking photographs, like those of Dorje Angchuk, communicate complex astronomy far more effectively than words alone. Each image is carefully planned over days, with multiple elements crafted to appeal differently to viewers—astronomers notice celestial objects, artists see composition, and environmentalists may focus on ice and landscape.
These images first inspire awe, then invite viewers to ask questions: "Can I see this myself?"
Ramanujam notes that Astronomy isn't just for scientists—it's for everyone. Through outreach programs, observatories, and visual storytelling, IIA bridges science and society, encouraging people to look up, wonder, explore, and understand the universe for themselves. Spectacular astrophotography becomes a gateway from beauty to learning and discovery, he adds.
Dark Sky Conservation in India
Hanle is recognised as India's first dark sky reserve. When asked about its significance and steps being taken to protect such pristine skies from light pollution and development pressures, Ramanujam says that efforts to establish dark sky reserves in India are growing, inspired by the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve.
"Local astronomy groups across the Himalayas, Rajasthan, South India, and even the Andaman-Nicobar Islands are working with governments and NGOs to create dark sky pockets, many still unofficial but focused on education and preservation. Protecting dark skies is vital, as most city dwellers never see the Milky Way, which is as much a cultural and natural treasure as mountains or rivers," he says.
"Preserving these areas inspires curiosity, connects people to the universe, and offers future generations the chance to experience the night sky firsthand," he further says. Adding that even in cities, light pollution can be reduced, he emphasises that the sky is a shared natural resource that broadens perspective and imagination.
Highlighting the wonders of the night sky, Dorje Angchuk says that the summer Milky Way is different from the one we see in winter. With attentive observation, one can observe many subtle celestial features. "This image is a good example of a 360° view, showing how dynamic and rich the night sky truly is," he says.
Talking about the urgent need for dark sky protection in India and steps that should be taken, Dorje Angchuk highlights that the initiative began in the Hanle region as a model that could be replicated nationally. The idea was to encourage villagers to see the night sky as a natural resource—one that supports learning, tourism, and livelihoods. With community support, the team then worked with the UT government to expand the effort.
"Reducing light pollution brings wide benefits, from human health and wildlife conservation to education, entertainment, and socio-economic development. With thoughtful lighting policies, this model can be adopted across the country," Angchuk adds.