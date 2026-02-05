ETV Bharat / technology

Zodiacal Light, Jupiter, And Frozen Ladakh Lake: Dorje Angchuk's Winter Trek Yields 360° Astronomical Image

Bengaluru: At nearly 5,000 metres above sea level, Chilling Tso is a remote high-altitude lake in Ladakh that transforms into a frozen, wind-scoured expanse each winter. Reached via a rough dirt track branching off the Hanle–Chumur road, even basic movement here is a challenge in sub-zero temperatures.

On January 10, a three-member team led by astrophotographer Dorje Angchuk—an Engineer-in-Charge at the Indian Astronomical Observatory, Hanle—braved these extreme conditions to photograph Jupiter at its brightest opposition. The expedition captured a rare celestial scene—Jupiter glowing over the frozen lake, accompanied by the faint zodiacal light in the same frame.

The result is a 360-degree panoramic image, stitched from multiple tracked exposures, revealing the pristine darkness of the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve—an extraordinary convergence of landscape and sky. Nearly 21 one-minute tracked panels were used to record the sky, while the frozen foreground was photographed with the tracker off to preserve depth and detail. Tracking was achieved using an iOptron SkyGuider Pro, stabilised on shifting ice amid strong winds.

"Our ancestors once learned from the stars—they were part of our everyday life. That's what I try to showcase in my recent work—true darkness, showing the land and the stars together without any artificial light," Dorje Angchuk says.

Extreme Conditions of Chilling Tso

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Dorje Angchuk spoke in detail about the complexities and challenges of the expedition. "I'd been preparing for this trip for 15–20 days, thinking back to our previous visit on August 15, when two of our three vehicles got stuck even in summer. Attempting the same location in peak winter was far more intimidating, with extreme conditions making both reaching and returning a concern," Angchuk says. "I informed a colleague to send help if I didn't return by midnight, and he eventually joined me, which was reassuring."

"We arrived around 4:30 PM and began setting up. The shoot was far more challenging than expected—high altitude, intense cold, and strong winds made handling equipment extremely difficult. Even my tripod slipped on the ice, and aligning the tracker with the pole star demanded patience, as minor errors could ruin hours of work. Fingers went numb, and the shifting ice added to the difficulty," he adds.

India’s Dark Sky Reserve showcases rare Jupiter opposition (Tsewang Stanzin IAO)

"We travelled on a dirt track with the risk of getting stuck, and the frozen lake made conditions unpredictable. Fully prepared with extra clothes and sleeping bags, we spent nearly four hours shooting and packing up. Despite the harsh, chilling conditions, the effort was worth it," he further says, praising the modern and powerful equipment.

Expressing happiness over the final image, Angchuk calls it a "hard-earned success".

Jupiter opposition and zodiac light alignment are rare and fleeting. Talking about the motivation to capture the moment, he says, "Jupiter's opposition had always been on my mind, but capturing the zodiacal light felt like icing on the cake—an unexpected bonus that made me truly happy. Earlier, some kids from Hanle village had visited the spot and shared images showing clear ice formations, which really encouraged me."

"Normally, most lakes in Ladakh freeze; their brackish water prevents the ice from becoming transparent. But this lake was different—the clarity clearly indicated clean water. Seeing that transparency convinced me it was worth attempting the shot, and that's what finally pushed me to go there," he adds.