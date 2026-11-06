Physicists Spot Rarest Particle Decay Ever Seen, Opening The Door To The 'Zeptoverse'
Cambridge-led physicists at CERN have found evidence of the rarest particle decay ever seen, a clue that may point to a hidden tiny world, Zeptoverse.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
A Cambridge University-led team of physicists have found evidence for the rarest decay of a subatomic beauty quark or particle ever seen. The more than 40-year-old study could open the door to a strange new world called the Zeptoverse. Here, scientists could be able to find the answers to dark matter and the origins of matter after the Big Bang.
According to the university, the team worked at the upgraded LHCb experiment at CERN's Large Hadron Collider (LHC), near Geneva. The results have not yet been peer-reviewed. They will be presented at CERN.
For the unversed, the 'b' in the LHCb stands for beauty.
What is the zeptoverse, and what could it tell us about dark matter? ⚛️ A Cambridge-led team of physicists, working at @CERN, have detected an ultra-rare decay of a subatomic particle known as a beauty quark. The results are at such tiny scales – trillionths of a billionth of a metre – that they could open the door to the zeptoverse, where new physics and subatomic particles could be hiding. Find out more 👉 https://t.co/h9MPldzZaZ— Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) November 3, 2026
What is the Zeptoverse?
The zeptoverse is the name for the world at extremely tiny distances. It is named after the zeptometre, which is a trillionth of a billionth of a metre. This is far smaller than an atom.
The LHC can study reality down to about a hundred zeptometres. This is thousands of trillions of times smaller than the width of a human hair.
Scientists hope new particles may live in this tiny world. The university says that the fact that the LHC has not yet seen new particles suggests that they may be hiding at even shorter distances, as small as one zeptometre.
Such particles could help explain big mysteries, such as dark matter and how matter came into being during the Big Bang.
How is it probed?
The LHC cannot look directly at the smallest scales. So, the LHCb team used a clever trick. They studied beauty quarks, which are exotic cousins of the up and down particles that make up all everyday matter. Beauty quarks do not normally exist in nature, but the LHC makes huge numbers of them in high-energy collisions.
These particles live for only one and a half trillionths of a second before they decay. The way they decay can reveal physics at very short distances. By measuring the different ways beauty quarks break apart. Scientists can detect the quantum effects of new particles that are too small to see directly.
As a rule, the rarer the decay, the more sensitive it is to new particles. The team looked at one of the rarest, called 'Bd to mu mu'. In this decay, a beauty particle turns into two smaller particles called muons. Dr Harry Cliff of Cambridge's Cavendish Laboratory, who led the analysis, said this happens in only one in every ten billion beauty particles. Physicists have been hunting for it since 1984.
A major upgrade to LHCb in 2024 made the search possible. The team used a large new sample of data from 2024 and 2025. They also used machine learning to filter out background noise that would otherwise hide the faint signal. When they combined the new data with earlier data from 2011 to 2018, the signal reached 3.2 sigma. This is above the three-sigma level that is accepted as evidence of a new phenomenon. It is the first time a single experiment has found evidence of this decay.
The research team included around 20 physicists from the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.
Why does it matter?
The new results match the predictions of the Standard Model, the main theory of particle physics. This does not show new particles yet. But it gives scientists useful information about where to look next, and which particles might be found when the LHC's successor starts work in the second half of this century.
Another big upgrade to LHCb is planned for the middle of the 2030s. It could raise the rate of data collection by another 10 times. This would turn these measurements into very precise tools for finding cracks in the Standard Model and seeing what lies beyond it.
The work also carries historical weight. The Cavendish Laboratory is where the electron was discovered in 1897 and the neutron in 1932. Comparatively, physicists today are probing distances 10 billion times smaller than an atom.
Dr Cliff said seeing clear evidence for the decay was thrilling. "We're knocking on the door of the zeptoverse now." He said that he cannot wait to see what is found as the team explores deeper.
Professor Tim Gershon of the University of Warwick, who leads LHCb, said the result shows the power of the experiment to probe nature at the most basic level. He said his focus is now on delivering the 2030s upgrade, which will be key to continuing the search.