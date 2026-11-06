ETV Bharat / technology

Physicists Spot Rarest Particle Decay Ever Seen, Opening The Door To The 'Zeptoverse'

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A Cambridge University-led team of physicists have found evidence for the rarest decay of a subatomic beauty quark or particle ever seen. The more than 40-year-old study could open the door to a strange new world called the Zeptoverse. Here, scientists could be able to find the answers to dark matter and the origins of matter after the Big Bang.

According to the university, the team worked at the upgraded LHCb experiment at CERN's Large Hadron Collider (LHC), near Geneva. The results have not yet been peer-reviewed. They will be presented at CERN.

For the unversed, the 'b' in the LHCb stands for beauty. What is the Zeptoverse? The zeptoverse is the name for the world at extremely tiny distances. It is named after the zeptometre, which is a trillionth of a billionth of a metre. This is far smaller than an atom. The LHC can study reality down to about a hundred zeptometres. This is thousands of trillions of times smaller than the width of a human hair. Also Read: Scientists Identify Rare Invisible Galaxy Made Almost Entirely Of Dark Matter Scientists hope new particles may live in this tiny world. The university says that the fact that the LHC has not yet seen new particles suggests that they may be hiding at even shorter distances, as small as one zeptometre. Such particles could help explain big mysteries, such as dark matter and how matter came into being during the Big Bang. How is it probed? The LHC cannot look directly at the smallest scales. So, the LHCb team used a clever trick. They studied beauty quarks, which are exotic cousins of the up and down particles that make up all everyday matter. Beauty quarks do not normally exist in nature, but the LHC makes huge numbers of them in high-energy collisions.