ETV Bharat / technology

Zelo Electric Launches Knight+ Rani Edition in India: Price, Features, Specifications

The limited edition Knight+ Rani Edition is priced at Rs 69,990 (ex-showroom). It is available only in 99 units and the Baby Pink colour. Booking for the electric scooter has started, which can be done via Zelo’s official website ( zeloelectric.in ) or by visiting the nearest company-authorised dealership.

Hyderabad: Zelo Electric, an Indian electric two-wheeler company, has launched the Knight+ Rani Edition in India. This limited edition electric scooter is dedicated to women, marking the celebration of International Women’s Day. It will be available only in 999 units across the country. The most distinguishable feature of this electric scooter is its baby pink colour scheme with white panels and detailing, providing a stylish look. Apart from the external looks, the Knight+ Rani Edition is based on the existing Knight+ electric scooter, so it features the same features and specifications. Zelo highlights that this limited edition electric scooter

Knight+ Rani Edition: Battery, charging, features, and specifications

The Knight+ Rani Edition features a 1.8kWh portable Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, which can be easily removed and charged separately. It can be charged using a standard 5A home power socket. The limited edition electric scooter supports fast charging, which can reach 80 per cent of charge in approximately 2.5 hours.

Zelo claims that the electric scooter has a range of up to 100 km on a single charge. The Knight+ Rani Edition’s electric motor produces a power output of 2.01 bhp, which offers a top speed of 55 kmph.

The limited electric two-wheeler comes with features like Hill Hold Control, Cruise Control, Follow-Me-Home headlamp, USB charging port, and a portable battery pack.

Aditiya Beheti, Zelo Electric’s co-founder, said, "We've always believed that the freedom to move changes everything. The Rani Edition is our celebration of the women who move this country every single day." He further added, "When we were developing the Rani Edition's colour story, we kept returning to one idea - the strength and individuality the word 'Rani' represents in Indian culture. This is an Indian product, created for Indian women, rooted in our heritage and identity. It celebrates riders who make confident choices every day."