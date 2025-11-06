Zelio Launches New Electric Scooters With Up To 90 Km Range: Prices Start At Rs 51,551
The Eeva Series includes two new models: Eeva Eco LX and Eeva Eco ZX, and a facelift variant, Eeva ZX Plus.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Zelio E-mobility has updated the Eeva Series in India. It now includes two new variants, Eeva Eco LX and Eeva Eco ZX, along with the Eeva ZX Plus facelift. The company aims to introduce these e-scooters in the low-speed EV segment, which are convenient and comfortable for everyday city commuting.
The Eeva Eco LX is priced at Rs 51,551 (ex-showroom), the Eeva Eco ZX costs Rs 53,551 (ex-showroom), and the facelift Eeva ZX Plus is priced at Rs 65,051 (ex-showroom).
The Eco LX variant comes in Glossy Black, Glossy Grey, Glossy Red, and Glossy Blue colour options. The Eco ZX model is offered in Glossy Black, Glossy Grey, Glossy Red, Glossy Blue, and Glossy White shades. Meanwhile, the ZX Plus facelift includes paint options such as Glossy Black, Glossy Golden, Glossy Red, Matte Blue, and Glossy White.
Bookings for the e-scooter series are officially open, which will be available via Zelio’s dealerships present nationwide.
Zelio Eeva Series: Common features
All new Eeva models include features such as a digital smart display, keyless start, cruise control, Find Me function, immobiliser system, centre lock with anti-theft arm, USB charging port, and passenger footrest, all-LED lighting, a BLDC motor, and a chassis and controller backed by a 2-year warranty.
Zelio Eeva Eco LX: Battery pack and specifications
The Eeva Eco LX is powered by a 48/60V BLDC motor option that delivers a range between 60-90 km per charge. It consumes only 1.5 units of electricity every full charge. The e-scooter is available in 48-60V/32Ah GEL and 60V/30Ah lithium battery options.
Other key specifications of the electric scooter include drum brakes at the front and rear, hydraulic suspension, 3.00-10 tyres at the front and rear for stability, and a spacious 36L boot.
Zelio Eeva Eco ZX: Battery pack and specifications
It is powered by a 48/60V BLDC motor option that offers a range of 60-90 km, consuming only 1.5 units per charge. The e-scooter also comes in a 12-32Ah GEL and 60V/30Ah Lithium battery options. It features drum brakes at the front and rear, hydraulic suspension, and 90-90/12 front and 90-100/10 rear tyres.
Zelio Eeva ZX Plus: Battery pack and specifications
The facelift ZX Plus features a 60/72V BLDC motor options that offer a range from 12-32Ah /42Ah GEL to 60V/30Ah-72V/32Ah lithium battery configurations. It gets a range of 60-90 km at 1.5 units per full charge. The e-scooter features a front disc brake, a rear drum brake, hydraulic suspension, and 90-90/12 tyres on both wheels.