Zelio Launches New Electric Scooters With Up To 90 Km Range: Prices Start At Rs 51,551

Hyderabad: Zelio E-mobility has updated the Eeva Series in India. It now includes two new variants, Eeva Eco LX and Eeva Eco ZX, along with the Eeva ZX Plus facelift. The company aims to introduce these e-scooters in the low-speed EV segment, which are convenient and comfortable for everyday city commuting.

The Eeva Eco LX is priced at Rs 51,551 (ex-showroom), the Eeva Eco ZX costs Rs 53,551 (ex-showroom), and the facelift Eeva ZX Plus is priced at Rs 65,051 (ex-showroom).

The Eco LX variant comes in Glossy Black, Glossy Grey, Glossy Red, and Glossy Blue colour options. The Eco ZX model is offered in Glossy Black, Glossy Grey, Glossy Red, Glossy Blue, and Glossy White shades. Meanwhile, the ZX Plus facelift includes paint options such as Glossy Black, Glossy Golden, Glossy Red, Matte Blue, and Glossy White.

Bookings for the e-scooter series are officially open, which will be available via Zelio’s dealerships present nationwide.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Colour opitons Eeva Eco LX Rs 51,551 Glossy Black Glossy Grey Gloosy Red Glossy Blue Eeva Eco ZX Rs 53,551 Glossy Black Glossy Grey Gloosy Red Glossy Blue Glossy White Eeva ZX Plus Rs 65,051 Glossy Black Glossy Golden Glossy Red Matte Blue Glossy White

Zelio Eeva Series: Common features

All new Eeva models include features such as a digital smart display, keyless start, cruise control, Find Me function, immobiliser system, centre lock with anti-theft arm, USB charging port, and passenger footrest, all-LED lighting, a BLDC motor, and a chassis and controller backed by a 2-year warranty.