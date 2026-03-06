Zaheerabad Student Enters Guinness Records With AI Website At Global Hackathon
P. Reena entered the Guinness World Records by creating an entire AI-powered website system alongwith her team within 24 hours during a 36-hour Agentathon.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: A young student from Zaheerabad has brought recognition to Telangana by showcasing her technological skills on an international platform. P. Reena, a third-year Data Science student, recently secured a place in the Guinness World Records after successfully developing an innovative website during the global Agentathon technology hackathon.
Reena is the second daughter of Raju Patel and Ratnamma from Zaheerabad. She is currently pursuing her Data Science degree at Malla Reddy University in Hyderabad. Her achievement has drawn praise from teachers and fellow students, who say it reflects the growing talent emerging from smaller towns.
The international hackathon was organised under the auspices of Google and brought together programmers, designers, and technology enthusiasts from around the world. Hackathons are intensive coding competitions where teams work within a limited timeframe to develop innovative technical solutions or software prototypes.
This particular event saw participation from nearly 690 teams comprising around 3,000 participants. Reena joined the competition along with a team of four members. The challenge required teams to conceptualise and build a working technological solution within a set timeframe.
Reena’s team developed a website powered by artificial intelligence (AI), web development tools, and cloud technology. The platform was designed to provide access to nearly 40 different services through a single digital interface. While participants were given 36 hours to complete the project, Reena’s team successfully designed and built the entire system in just 24 hours, impressing the judges with both speed and functionality.
Their achievement earned them special recognition and a place in the Guinness World Records category related to the event. The organisers presented the team with a certificate of appreciation acknowledging their accomplishment.
Speaking about the experience, Reena said the hackathon tested not only their coding abilities but also teamwork and quick decision-making. “Working under pressure pushed us to think creatively and complete the project much faster than expected,” she said.
Her teachers at Malla Reddy University expressed pride in the achievement, stating that such global recognition highlights the potential of Indian students in advanced fields like AI and cloud computing.
Reena hopes to continue working in emerging technology domains and aims to develop innovative digital platforms that can simplify everyday services for people. Her achievement has become an inspiration for many young students aspiring to build careers in technology.