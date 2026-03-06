ETV Bharat / technology

Zaheerabad Student Enters Guinness Records With AI Website At Global Hackathon

Hyderabad: A young student from Zaheerabad has brought recognition to Telangana by showcasing her technological skills on an international platform. P. Reena, a third-year Data Science student, recently secured a place in the Guinness World Records after successfully developing an innovative website during the global Agentathon technology hackathon.

Reena is the second daughter of Raju Patel and Ratnamma from Zaheerabad. She is currently pursuing her Data Science degree at Malla Reddy University in Hyderabad. Her achievement has drawn praise from teachers and fellow students, who say it reflects the growing talent emerging from smaller towns.

The international hackathon was organised under the auspices of Google and brought together programmers, designers, and technology enthusiasts from around the world. Hackathons are intensive coding competitions where teams work within a limited timeframe to develop innovative technical solutions or software prototypes.

P.Reena alongwith her team in Agentathon (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

This particular event saw participation from nearly 690 teams comprising around 3,000 participants. Reena joined the competition along with a team of four members. The challenge required teams to conceptualise and build a working technological solution within a set timeframe.