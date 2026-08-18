YouTube Will Change How It Counts Views For Long-Video Formats Starting August 24
Google-owned video-sharing platform, YouTube, will change how it determines public views for content on YouTube for all video formats, starting August 24.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTube has announced that it will update how it counts public views for its long-format videos starting August 24, 2026, similar to how it changed for YouTube Shorts. The company says once this update has been integrated, whenever a user plays a long-format video or live stream, a view will be counted the moment the video begins to play, from the very first frame. YouTube notes that this change will enable it to better capture how viewers watch content on the platform.
To standardise view-counting systems and maintain consistency, the company is aligning all video formats to these same metrics, which will now be applied globally.
With the help of this standardisation, YouTube solves its metrics confusion, as it previously used multiple view-counting systems to capture views across different video formats.
Starting 8/24, views will count the moment a video begins to play (w/ no minimum watch time) across all formats (VOD, Shorts, & Live). We’re standardizing views to reflect creators’ true exposure across YouTube, making it easier to show their value to brand partners.— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 17, 2026
This update…
How does this impact YouTube Analytics and performance metrics?
YouTube says it will keep the original view metric called Engaged views in YouTube Analytics under Advanced Mode. It notes this will help creators see how many viewers choose to watch their videos.
The platform clarifies that the update does not impact creators' earnings or their eligibility for the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP). Creators' earnings will remain based on "Engaged Shorts views" and "Engaged Watch Hours". Users can view their earnings in YouTube Analytics.
The YPP eligibility will remain unchanged. YouTube says the YPP entry requirements will now be referred to as 'qualified Shorts views' and 'qualified watch hours', which were previously called valid public Shorts views and valid public watch hours, respectively.
Why does this change matter?
For a long time, YouTube creators have asked for greater consistency regarding how views are measured across the platform. Previously, different video formats had different view-counting systems, making it difficult for creators to compare performance and understand the overall reach of their content.
With a consistent view-counting system across all video formats, YouTube will offer more consistent metric calculations for creators' content.
Moreover, the update will also affect how YouTube creators present their audience reach to brands and sponsors, as public counts may grow faster under the new view-counting system.
Notably, viewers remain unaffected by this update, as the change primarily affects YouTube creators.