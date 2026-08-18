ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Will Change How It Counts Views For Long-Video Formats Starting August 24

Hyderabad: YouTube has announced that it will update how it counts public views for its long-format videos starting August 24, 2026, similar to how it changed for YouTube Shorts. The company says once this update has been integrated, whenever a user plays a long-format video or live stream, a view will be counted the moment the video begins to play, from the very first frame. YouTube notes that this change will enable it to better capture how viewers watch content on the platform.

To standardise view-counting systems and maintain consistency, the company is aligning all video formats to these same metrics, which will now be applied globally.

With the help of this standardisation, YouTube solves its metrics confusion, as it previously used multiple view-counting systems to capture views across different video formats.

How does this impact YouTube Analytics and performance metrics?

YouTube says it will keep the original view metric called Engaged views in YouTube Analytics under Advanced Mode. It notes this will help creators see how many viewers choose to watch their videos.