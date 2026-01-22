ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube To Match OpenAI With AI Likeness Feature

According to Nielsen data, YouTube has been the top streaming platform by watch time in the United States for nearly three years. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

San Francisco: YouTube announced plans on Wednesday to allow its users this year to create AI versions of themselves for video sharing, matching a feature from Sora, the video-creation app from ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. "AI will be a boon to the creatives who are ready to lean in," CEO Neal Mohan wrote in an annual letter outlining the platform's priorities for 2026.

The Google-owned video platform sees AI as the next transformative technology for content creation, comparing it to earlier innovations like the music synthesiser and Photoshop. More than one million channels used YouTube's AI creation tools daily in December, according to the company.

Mohan said YouTube plans to dramatically expand artificial intelligence tools for its creators this year, including allowing them to produce games from simple text prompts. The ability to generate short videos using your own likeness would follow Sora's cameo feature, which was launched last year by OpenAI and allows users to insert their likeness and voice into AI-generated videos.

Google and OpenAI are caught in an intense AI rivalry, with the search engine giant pushing out generative AI abilities to products such as Gmail and Maps, as well as promoting its Gemini chatbot, a competitor to ChatGPT. In an email to AFP, Google said it would release more details about the feature soon.