ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Shorts Adds Double-Speed Playback And Revamps Like-Dislike Button

By removing the dislike button, the company is focusing on creating a positive environment to encourage creators. ( Image Credit: YouTube )

Hyderabad: YouTube has announced a set of new features for its Shorts platform, aimed at making the viewing experience faster and more enjoyable for users. The company says the updates will help people absorb content more quickly and access their favourite parts with greater ease.

Users will now be able to double the playback speed of Shorts videos, making it quicker to take in information or skip to a specific part of a clip. A new "Clear Screen Mode" has also been introduced, which temporarily hides all icons and text during playback, allowing viewers to watch content without on-screen distractions.

YouTube said these features would be particularly useful for users who watch multiple Shorts daily and tend to browse content quickly.

Changes to Like and Dislike Buttons

YouTube has removed the dislike button from Shorts entirely. Instead, users will be able to express disinterest through the "Not Interested" or "Don't recommend this channel" options. Meanwhile, the standard like button will be replaced with a heart emoji. With this, the Google-owned video-sharing platform aims to encourage more positive engagement and reduce negative feedback on YouTube, a move seen as part of a broader effort to make Shorts more appealing to users.