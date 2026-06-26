YouTube Shorts Adds Double-Speed Playback And Revamps Like-Dislike Button
YouTube Shorts is rolling out double-speed playback, a distraction-free viewing mode, and changes to its like and dislike buttons, aiming to improve the user experience.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTube has announced a set of new features for its Shorts platform, aimed at making the viewing experience faster and more enjoyable for users. The company says the updates will help people absorb content more quickly and access their favourite parts with greater ease.
Users will now be able to double the playback speed of Shorts videos, making it quicker to take in information or skip to a specific part of a clip. A new "Clear Screen Mode" has also been introduced, which temporarily hides all icons and text during playback, allowing viewers to watch content without on-screen distractions.
YouTube said these features would be particularly useful for users who watch multiple Shorts daily and tend to browse content quickly.
Changes to Like and Dislike Buttons
YouTube has removed the dislike button from Shorts entirely. Instead, users will be able to express disinterest through the "Not Interested" or "Don't recommend this channel" options. Meanwhile, the standard like button will be replaced with a heart emoji. With this, the Google-owned video-sharing platform aims to encourage more positive engagement and reduce negative feedback on YouTube, a move seen as part of a broader effort to make Shorts more appealing to users.
Rapid Growth of Shorts
YouTube Shorts has grown quickly since its launch in 2024. According to YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, the platform is expected to surpass 200 billion daily views on average by June 2025, although the company counts a view as soon as a video is opened.
Reports also indicate that Shorts is increasingly being watched on television screens, with more than 2 billion hours of content consumed on TVs each month. These figures point to continued strong growth for short-form video content.
YouTube Shorts' new feature: Availability
The new updates will be introduced gradually, with Google yet to confirm an exact launch date. The company has indicated that the features will reach users in phases, gradually expanding access over time until they are available to everyone.