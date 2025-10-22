ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Rolls Out AI Likeness Detection Tool To Save Content Creators From AI-Generated Deepfakes

Hyderabad: YouTube has introduced its artificial intelligence (AI) likeness detection tool for creators. This deepfake detection tool is designed to protect the identity of content creators from third parties who may use their likeness or voice through artificial means.

This new tool is available to members of the YouTube Partner Programme via the YouTube Studio, under the Content Detection section. With this feature, creators can identify fake or misleading videos that use their faces. It is currently an experimental feature (limited beta) and will soon roll out to all creators on YouTube. Notably, the platform launched the first beta version of the AI likeness feature in December 2024.

How does this work?

The AI likeness detection tool works similarly to Content ID, except it searches for a person’s likeness rather than copyright audio and video content.

Once a reference image of the creator is submitted during the setup, YouTube’s AI system scans new videos that may contain images of other individuals to verify videos featuring the creator's face.

Once detected, creators will receive alerts of AI-generated videos featuring their likeness. They can view full details of the video, including title, channel name, view count, and even dialogue snippets. YouTube also provides a direct option to request the removal of such videos.

How to use the Likeness Detection feature

To use this feature, creators must first complete an onboarding process, which includes submitting a government-issued ID card and a video selfie. This is being done so that bad actors don't register themselves as any random creator. Once verified, creators will be able to view all videos that YouTube considers potentially AI-generated deepfakes. To set up this feature, users need to

How to set up this feature?

Step 1: Open YouTube Studio.

Step 2: In the left menu, select Content detection > Likeness > Start Now.

Step 3: Accept YouTube’s use of biometric technology to search for your likeness in videos.