YouTube Rolls Out AI Likeness Detection Tool To Save Content Creators From AI-Generated Deepfakes
To access this feature, creators need to submit their government ID and a video selfie to get verified.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 6:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTube has introduced its artificial intelligence (AI) likeness detection tool for creators. This deepfake detection tool is designed to protect the identity of content creators from third parties who may use their likeness or voice through artificial means.
This new tool is available to members of the YouTube Partner Programme via the YouTube Studio, under the Content Detection section. With this feature, creators can identify fake or misleading videos that use their faces. It is currently an experimental feature (limited beta) and will soon roll out to all creators on YouTube. Notably, the platform launched the first beta version of the AI likeness feature in December 2024.
How does this work?
The AI likeness detection tool works similarly to Content ID, except it searches for a person’s likeness rather than copyright audio and video content.
Once a reference image of the creator is submitted during the setup, YouTube’s AI system scans new videos that may contain images of other individuals to verify videos featuring the creator's face.
Today, we’re starting to roll out our Likeness Detection tool to all @youtube Partner Program creators. It automatically finds AI matches of your facial likeness, allowing you to easily detect, manage, and request removal of the content. pic.twitter.com/D9jYVzKSvv— Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) October 21, 2025
Once detected, creators will receive alerts of AI-generated videos featuring their likeness. They can view full details of the video, including title, channel name, view count, and even dialogue snippets. YouTube also provides a direct option to request the removal of such videos.
How to use the Likeness Detection feature
To use this feature, creators must first complete an onboarding process, which includes submitting a government-issued ID card and a video selfie. This is being done so that bad actors don't register themselves as any random creator. Once verified, creators will be able to view all videos that YouTube considers potentially AI-generated deepfakes. To set up this feature, users need to
How to set up this feature?
Step 1: Open YouTube Studio.
Step 2: In the left menu, select Content detection > Likeness > Start Now.
Step 3: Accept YouTube’s use of biometric technology to search for your likeness in videos.
Step 4: Upload a clear photo of your government ID.
Step 5: Record a brief video of your face for verification.
Step 6: Once the process is completed, the user will receive an email.
The process might take up to 5 days once the photo ID and video selfie are submitted.
How to Review & Respond to Likeness Detection
Step 1: Open YouTube Studio.
Step 2: In the left menu, select Content detection > Likeness > For review
Step 3: Now review all videos flagged by YouTube that may include AI-generated or altered content. You will be able to filter videos based on the total number of views or channels by the number of subscribers.
Step 4: Click on 'Review' to view more details of the video.
Step 5: Check if the video under Review is AI-generated or not.
If yes, then you can either 'Take no action', but can still file a complaint for privacy or 'Request for content removal' and submit a privacy complaint if the content violates YouTube’s Community Guidelines.
If no, then mention why the video is not AI-generated. Select either 'It’s real footage of me' or 'It’s not my face'.
Creators can also archive these videos by either confirming that the video does not use their likeness or simply not doing anything to those videos. They will automatically be moved to the Archived tab.