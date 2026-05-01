YouTube Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture Feature To All Users Worldwide
YouTube is expanding its Picture-in-Picture feature to all users globally, ending its restriction to Premium members and US-only non-premium accounts on Android and iOS.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTube has announced the global rollout of its Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature, which will be available to all users within the coming months. The feature was previously limited to Android and iOS YouTube Premium users outside the United States (US), and non-premium users in the US. The expansion of PiP feature marks a significant shift in how the Google-owned platform distributes one of its most convenient viewing tools.
What is the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature?
PiP allows users to shrink an active video into a small floating window that continues playing even after leaving or minimising the YouTube app. The mini player can be placed anywhere on the home screen, sitting over other open applications — making it a practical tool for multitasking. Google first made the feature available to Premium subscribers on iOS in 2021.
PiP feature: Availability
With the latest update, non-premium users outside the US can now access PiP for long-form, non-music content on both Android and iOS devices. Premium Lite members retain the same access — PiP for long-form, non-music content on Android and iOS. Full Premium subscribers continue to enjoy the broadest access, including PiP for music content, which remains exclusive to that tier.
PiP feature: How does it work
To activate PiP, users simply need to wipe up or press the home button while a video is playing, and the video will automatically continue in a floating window. The mini player can be dragged to any position on the screen. If a user wants to dismiss it, they can either tap the floating window to reveal controls and press the X icon in the top-right corner, or drag the player down to the bottom of the screen. To prevent PiP from activating, users should pause or stop the video before exiting the app.
How to set the PiP feature
The PiP feature can be disabled within the YouTube app. Users are required to navigate to Settings > Playback and toggle Picture-in-Picture off. On Android, the feature can also be managed at the device level by going to Settings > Apps > YouTube > Advanced > Picture-in-Picture and toggling it on or off as required.
YouTube has not confirmed an exact timeline for when the rollout will be complete, noting only that the expansion will occur over the coming months.