ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture Feature To All Users Worldwide

Hyderabad: YouTube has announced the global rollout of its Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature, which will be available to all users within the coming months. The feature was previously limited to Android and iOS YouTube Premium users outside the United States (US), and non-premium users in the US. The expansion of PiP feature marks a significant shift in how the Google-owned platform distributes one of its most convenient viewing tools.

What is the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature?

PiP allows users to shrink an active video into a small floating window that continues playing even after leaving or minimising the YouTube app. The mini player can be placed anywhere on the home screen, sitting over other open applications — making it a practical tool for multitasking. Google first made the feature available to Premium subscribers on iOS in 2021.

PiP feature: Availability

With the latest update, non-premium users outside the US can now access PiP for long-form, non-music content on both Android and iOS devices. Premium Lite members retain the same access — PiP for long-form, non-music content on Android and iOS. Full Premium subscribers continue to enjoy the broadest access, including PiP for music content, which remains exclusive to that tier.