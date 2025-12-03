ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Recap 2025 Feature Launched, Now Users Can See Top Interests And Changes in Viewing Habits

YouTube has introduced its first-ever Annual Recap feature, showcasing everything from your favorite personalities to your top channels and top music in one place. ( Image Credit: YouTube )

Hyderabad: YouTube has launched a feature called YouTube Recap, which presents user activities in 2025 in a crisp, cool, and personalised style. According to YouTube’s blog post, the Recap feature will let users see what they have watched on the platform throughout the year. The Google-owned video sharing platform monitors which YouTube channels become a user’s favourite, when they start picking up a new hobby, or when they become obsessed with a new artist. The YouTube Recap feature is initially live for North American users and will roll out globally within a few days. Users can find this new feature directly on the YouTube homepage or under the You tab, on both mobile and desktop versions. YouTube Recap feature: Key Highlight