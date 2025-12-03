YouTube Recap 2025 Feature Launched, Now Users Can See Top Interests And Changes in Viewing Habits
YouTube Recap feature allows users to share their year-long memories with friends, family, and loved ones.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTube has launched a feature called YouTube Recap, which presents user activities in 2025 in a crisp, cool, and personalised style. According to YouTube’s blog post, the Recap feature will let users see what they have watched on the platform throughout the year.
The Google-owned video sharing platform monitors which YouTube channels become a user’s favourite, when they start picking up a new hobby, or when they become obsessed with a new artist.
here’s how to find your 2025 #YouTubeRecap ✨ discover your most watched channels, top interests and more. rolling out today in North America, and the rest of the world this week!— YouTube (@YouTube) December 3, 2025
check the YouTube app or go to https://t.co/k5sOCmI83R pic.twitter.com/ujgWVIxYrP
The YouTube Recap feature is initially live for North American users and will roll out globally within a few days. Users can find this new feature directly on the YouTube homepage or under the You tab, on both mobile and desktop versions.
YouTube Recap feature: Key Highlight
The major highlight of the YouTube Recap feature is that it presents the user’s watch history as a story. It showcases the top channels, topics a user was most engaged with, the areas they explored deeply, and how their viewing habits changed over the year. All these parameters will be displayed in clear and fun cards.
Here are the features that the YouTube Recap will offer:
|Category
|What will users see
|Top Channels
|Most viewed YouTubers
|Top Interests
|The topics that a user spent the most time on
|Personality Type
|User's personality based on your watching habits
|Top Music Stats
|User's top artists, songs, and genres
|Viewing Evolution
|How a user's preferences have changed over the years?
YouTube conducted nine rounds of feedback and tested the feature across 50 different concepts before finalising it. According to the company’s blog post, once testing was complete, YouTube didn’t just see data — it saw various personalities, from Adventurer and Skill Builder, to Creative Spirit, and many more.
The video sharing platform says that according to their testing, the Sunshiner, Wonder Seeker, and Connector were the most common personalities. While the Philosopher and the Dreamer turned out to be more elusive and rare personas.
Users can share their fun and stylish YouTube Recap Personality cards with their friends, or they can save them.