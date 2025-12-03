YouTube Recap 2025 Feature Launched, Now Users Can See Top Interests And Changes in Viewing Habits

ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Recap feature allows users to share their year-long memories with friends, family, and loved ones.

YouTube has introduced its first-ever Annual Recap feature, showcasing everything from your favorite personalities to your top channels and top music in one place. (Image Credit: YouTube)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : December 3, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: YouTube has launched a feature called YouTube Recap, which presents user activities in 2025 in a crisp, cool, and personalised style. According to YouTube’s blog post, the Recap feature will let users see what they have watched on the platform throughout the year.

The Google-owned video sharing platform monitors which YouTube channels become a user’s favourite, when they start picking up a new hobby, or when they become obsessed with a new artist.

The YouTube Recap feature is initially live for North American users and will roll out globally within a few days. Users can find this new feature directly on the YouTube homepage or under the You tab, on both mobile and desktop versions.

YouTube Recap feature: Key Highlight

The major highlight of the YouTube Recap feature is that it presents the user’s watch history as a story. It showcases the top channels, topics a user was most engaged with, the areas they explored deeply, and how their viewing habits changed over the year. All these parameters will be displayed in clear and fun cards.

The YouTube Recap feature lets you see a list of your favorite artists. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Here are the features that the YouTube Recap will offer:

CategoryWhat will users see
Top ChannelsMost viewed YouTubers
Top InterestsThe topics that a user spent the most time on
Personality TypeUser's personality based on your watching habits
Top Music StatsUser's top artists, songs, and genres
Viewing EvolutionHow a user's preferences have changed over the years?

YouTube conducted nine rounds of feedback and tested the feature across 50 different concepts before finalising it. According to the company’s blog post, once testing was complete, YouTube didn’t just see data — it saw various personalities, from Adventurer and Skill Builder, to Creative Spirit, and many more.

The YouTube Recap feature will showcase peronas based on their viewing habits. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The video sharing platform says that according to their testing, the Sunshiner, Wonder Seeker, and Connector were the most common personalities. While the Philosopher and the Dreamer turned out to be more elusive and rare personas.

Users can share their fun and stylish YouTube Recap Personality cards with their friends, or they can save them.

