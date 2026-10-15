ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Music Introduces Labels To Help Listeners Spot AI-Generated Songs

Hyderabad: YouTube Music has started labelling songs made with the help of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company announced that this change will help listeners know what they are hearing. Tracks that use AI for writing the music or for the vocals will now be easy to spot.

The label appears on the player page. Tapping it shows more details about how AI was used to make the song. The labels will also show up in the main YouTube app.

The Fully Gen AI label is for songs made completely using AI. Partly Gen AI covers songs where an artist used some AI-made parts but also added their own live performance. Songs that only use pitch-correction tools, such as Auto-Tune, fall under the No Gen AI label.

The labels on AI-generated music will appear on the player page and also show up in the main YouTube. (Image Credit: YouTube Blog)

YouTube said it worked with several music partners and used its own detection tools to find AI-made music. According to YouTube's help page , the partners can tell the video-sharing platform how much AI they have used. They can choose from three labels: Fully Gen AI, Partly Gen AI, and No Gen AI.

The move comes as AI music spreads quickly across streaming services and each platform is taking its own path. For instance, Apple Music plans to bring in Made With AI labels later this year as part of its AI Transparency Tags. On the other hand, Spotify has AI labels and a filter to block music spam.

Among these, Deezer — a French digital music streaming platform — has one of the toughest policies. In July, it said it was getting almost 90,000 fully AI-made tracks every day. It labels music it detects as AI-made, keeps it out of recommendations and editorial playlists, and holds back royalties from fake streams. It is also building a way for users to hide AI music.

TIDAL, another music streaming platform, also labels recordings it finds to be fully AI-made. It lets listeners switch them off and does not pay royalties for them.

Compared to music streaming platforms like Deezer and TIDAL, YouTube chooses transparency over strict restrictions. Its labels are meant to tell listeners how AI was used, but using AI alone does not stop a song from earning money. YouTube is even testing AI music tools of its own, including Dream Track, which allows chosen creators to make soundtracks with AI versions of participating artists' voices.