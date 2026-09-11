ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Launches Account Lock Feature For Smart TVs To Protect User Privacy: Here's How To Set It Up

To unlock the YouTube account, users will have to access the YouTube mobile app. ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: YouTube has introduced a new privacy feature for smart TV users called Account Lock. It is designed to households where several family members share a single TV. The Account Lock feature is now available worldwide, including the United States (US).

According to a support page announcement, YouTube says that in many homes, everyone in the family uses the same YouTube account on the smart TV. This means one person's search history, recommendations, and subscriptions can be seen by everyone else. YouTube's new Account Lock feature aims to fix this by allowing users keep their activity private.

How does the Account Lock feature work?

Account Lock allows users to secure their YouTube account with a simple four-digit code. Once locked, personal recommendations, subscriptions, and search history become visible only to that user and not to anyone else using the same TV.

This is especially useful in households with children, elderly relatives, or multiple people sharing one screen. It gives everyone a way to protect their own viewing habits and preferences.

How to set up Account Lock?

Setting up the Account Lock feature is simple. The steps to do so is mentioned below:

Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your smart TV.