YouTube Launches Account Lock Feature For Smart TVs To Protect User Privacy: Here's How To Set It Up
YouTube has rolled out a new Account Lock feature for smart TVs worldwide, letting family members keep their viewing history and recommendations private.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTube has introduced a new privacy feature for smart TV users called Account Lock. It is designed to households where several family members share a single TV. The Account Lock feature is now available worldwide, including the United States (US).
According to a support page announcement, YouTube says that in many homes, everyone in the family uses the same YouTube account on the smart TV. This means one person's search history, recommendations, and subscriptions can be seen by everyone else. YouTube's new Account Lock feature aims to fix this by allowing users keep their activity private.
How does the Account Lock feature work?
Account Lock allows users to secure their YouTube account with a simple four-digit code. Once locked, personal recommendations, subscriptions, and search history become visible only to that user and not to anyone else using the same TV.
Sharing your TV with others? You can now lock your YouTube account with a four-digit code for additional peace of mind.— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 10, 2026
Here’s how you can enable account lock and secure your account on your TV ➡️ https://t.co/v1tirBjFXq pic.twitter.com/KP5rQYnC7H
This is especially useful in households with children, elderly relatives, or multiple people sharing one screen. It gives everyone a way to protect their own viewing habits and preferences.
How to set up Account Lock?
Setting up the Account Lock feature is simple. The steps to do so is mentioned below:
Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your smart TV.
Step 2: Select your account from the left-ahnd menu.
Step 3: Click on the Settings option shown below your account.
Step 4: Follow the on-screen steps to turn on Account Lock.
Step 5: Create a four-digit code of your choice.
Once the code is set, the account will stay locked until the correct code is entered again.
How to unlock the Account Lock?
To unlock a locked account, users need the YouTube mobile app. After selecting "Lock Account" om the TV, open the app on the phone, where an unlock prompt will appear. If notifications are turned on, users will also receive a push alert, making the unlocking process quicker and easier.
Account lock on TV is now available for all users globally 🌏 https://t.co/L5E7RCs0hR— Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) September 10, 2026
Checking connected devices
Users can also review which devices are signed into their YouTube account by visiting google.com/devices. This page allows people to spot any unknown or unfamiliar devices and sign out of them remotely if needed.
Complete instructions and additional guidance on using the Account Lock feature are available on the YouTube Help Centre, making it easy for users of all ages to set up and manage the tool.