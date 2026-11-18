ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube To Stream GTA 6 Launch Live For 24 Hours With Over 30 Creators: When And Where To Watch

Indian gaming creators including Payal Gaming, Total Gaming, and Sharkshe will livestream the launch of GTA 6. ( Image Credit: AP )

Hyderabad: YouTube is turning the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) into a huge 24-hour global livestream, with more than 30 gaming creators and internet personalities taking part. The event will start on November 19, 2026, the same date when the title will officially launch, following a special pre-show hosted by RDCWorld the night before.

When and where to watch?

The 24-hour livestream will be available on YouTube's official channel. The pre-show begins on Wednesday, November 18 at 11 PM ET, which is 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 19 in India. The main livestream then starts at midnight ET on November 19, which is 10:30 AM IST on November 19 in India. Viewers can watch the livestream in seven languages, including English, Hindi, Spanish, Arabic, Indonesian, Japanese, and Portuguese.

Moreover, YouTube has also added a special GTA 6 logo, known as a Yoodle, to its homepage. Viewers can click it to find the livestream.

Event Date and Time in India Pre-show by RDCWorld November 19 | 9:30 AM (IST) Main livestream November 19 | 10:30 AM (IST)

The link for the livestream is embedded below.

What to expect in the livestream?