YouTube To Stream GTA 6 Launch Live For 24 Hours With Over 30 Creators: When And Where To Watch
YouTube will run a 24-hour global livestream for the GTA 6 launch, with over 30 creators, including India's Payal Gaming, Total Gaming, and Sharkshe.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTube is turning the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) into a huge 24-hour global livestream, with more than 30 gaming creators and internet personalities taking part. The event will start on November 19, 2026, the same date when the title will officially launch, following a special pre-show hosted by RDCWorld the night before.
When and where to watch?
The 24-hour livestream will be available on YouTube's official channel. The pre-show begins on Wednesday, November 18 at 11 PM ET, which is 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 19 in India. The main livestream then starts at midnight ET on November 19, which is 10:30 AM IST on November 19 in India. Viewers can watch the livestream in seven languages, including English, Hindi, Spanish, Arabic, Indonesian, Japanese, and Portuguese.
the biggest launch of all time deserves the biggest livestream. 24 hours. 11/18. 11pm ET. YouTube. https://t.co/tFeDr8AQNI https://t.co/vzDemGAMfe— YouTube (@YouTube) November 12, 2026
Moreover, YouTube has also added a special GTA 6 logo, known as a Yoodle, to its homepage. Viewers can click it to find the livestream.
|Event
|Date and Time in India
|Pre-show by RDCWorld
|November 19 | 9:30 AM (IST)
|Main livestream
|November 19 | 10:30 AM (IST)
The link for the livestream is embedded below.
What to expect in the livestream?
According to YouTube's official blog, viewers can expect live gameplay, creator podcasts, and original content. The broadcast will end with special coverage from Miami, where creators and guests will gather together.
Who all will livestream GTA 6?
The lineup is a major highlight. It features gamers from several countries, which makes the event a truly global celebration. Indian fans will see familiar faces, including Payal Gaming, Total Gaming, and Sharkshe.
Key creators on the list include Caylus, Jelly, Zhong, Nought, Cinna, Loserfruit, TGG, JoblessGarrett, JuanSGuarnizo, Bilal Fadili, GamerCosta, Windah Basudara, MikeShowSha, and Akagami No Tomo. Internet personalities like Anwar Jibawi, Any Austin, and Kinda Funny Games will also appear in the livestream.
With over 30 creators, 24 hours of content and a Miami finale, YouTube is planning a major party for GTA VI fans. Viewers in India can join from the morning of November 19 and watch their favourite creators celebrate the launch.