ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Expands AI Likeness Detection Tool To All Users Over 18

Hyderabad: YouTube has announced the expansion of its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered likeness detection tool to all users aged 18 and above. The AI feature will now be available to all eligible creators, which was earlier accessible only to those creators who were registered in the YouTube Partner Program (YPP). It is worth noting that the feature was announced on YouTube’s creator forum.

What is an AI-likeness detection tool and how does it work?

The AI-likeness detection tool identifies and manages AI-generated content that clones a person’s face or voice, enabling creators to protect their digital identity and request removal of unauthorised deepfakes.

The AI tool works on a selfie-style facial scan submitted by the user. YouTube's system then continuously monitors new video uploads across the platform for potential matches. If a match is identified, the user receives an alert and is given the option to request the removal of the flagged content.

According to YouTube, the tool functions similarly to its existing Content ID system, which identifies copyrighted material except that instead of intellectual property, it scans for a person's likeness.

How to set up this feature

Step 1: Open YouTube Studio.

Step 2: In the left-hand menu, select *Content detection > Likeness > Start now*.

Step 3: Accept YouTube’s use of biometric technology to search for your likeness in videos.

Step 4: Upload a clear photo of your government-issued ID.

Step 5: Record a short video of your face for verification.