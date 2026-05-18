YouTube Expands AI Likeness Detection Tool To All Users Over 18
YouTube has expanded its AI-powered likeness detection tool to all users over 18, enabling anyone on the platform to monitor and report deepfakes of themselves.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTube has announced the expansion of its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered likeness detection tool to all users aged 18 and above. The AI feature will now be available to all eligible creators, which was earlier accessible only to those creators who were registered in the YouTube Partner Program (YPP). It is worth noting that the feature was announced on YouTube’s creator forum.
What is an AI-likeness detection tool and how does it work?
The AI-likeness detection tool identifies and manages AI-generated content that clones a person’s face or voice, enabling creators to protect their digital identity and request removal of unauthorised deepfakes.
The AI tool works on a selfie-style facial scan submitted by the user. YouTube's system then continuously monitors new video uploads across the platform for potential matches. If a match is identified, the user receives an alert and is given the option to request the removal of the flagged content.
According to YouTube, the tool functions similarly to its existing Content ID system, which identifies copyrighted material except that instead of intellectual property, it scans for a person's likeness.
How to set up this feature
Step 1: Open YouTube Studio.
Step 2: In the left-hand menu, select *Content detection > Likeness > Start now*.
Step 3: Accept YouTube’s use of biometric technology to search for your likeness in videos.
Step 4: Upload a clear photo of your government-issued ID.
Step 5: Record a short video of your face for verification.
Step 6: You will receive an email once the process is complete.
It may take up to 5 days after you submit your photo ID and video selfie.
How to review and respond to likeness detection
Step 1: Open YouTube Studio.
Step 2: In the left-hand menu, select Content detection > Likeness > For review.
Step 3: Review all videos flagged by YouTube that may contain AI-generated or altered content. You can filter videos by total views or by channel subscriber count.
Step 4: Click Review to see more details about the video.
Step 5: Check whether the video under review is AI-generated:
If the content is AI generated, then users can either Take no action or Request content removal and submit a privacy complaint if the content breaches YouTube’s Community Guidelines.
If it is not, users need to explain why. They will have to select either it's real footage of themselves or it’s not their face.
Creators can also archive these videos by confirming that the video does not use their likeness, or by taking no action. The videos will then be moved automatically to the Archived tab.