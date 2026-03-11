ETV Bharat / technology

Protection Against Deepfake: YouTube Expands AI Likeness Detection Tool To Journalists, Government Officials, Politicians

Hyderabad: YouTube has expanded its Artificial Intelligence (AI) likeness detection tool to a pilot group of journalists, government officials, and political candidates. This AI deepfake detection tool, which was initially launched in September 2025 under the YouTube Partner Program, allows creators to protect their identity from fake or misleading videos that use their faces.

With the expansion of this feature, YouTube will be able to strengthen protections against AI-generated impersonation and deepfakes for those who face the public a lot, such as journalists, government officials, and politicians. The video-sharing platform mentions that the AI likeness detection tool will be expanded over the coming months.

How the Tool Works

YouTube’s AI likeness detection system operates similarly to Content ID, but for likeness. If members from the pilot group identify a match of their likeness in a video — like a deepfake of their face — they can immediately review the content and request its removal. YouTube will delete the content if it violates the video-sharing platform’s privacy guidelines.