Protection Against Deepfake: YouTube Expands AI Likeness Detection Tool To Journalists, Government Officials, Politicians
YouTube is expanding its AI likeness detection tool to journalists, government officials and political candidates to help protect their identities from deepfakes and AI impersonation.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTube has expanded its Artificial Intelligence (AI) likeness detection tool to a pilot group of journalists, government officials, and political candidates. This AI deepfake detection tool, which was initially launched in September 2025 under the YouTube Partner Program, allows creators to protect their identity from fake or misleading videos that use their faces.
With the expansion of this feature, YouTube will be able to strengthen protections against AI-generated impersonation and deepfakes for those who face the public a lot, such as journalists, government officials, and politicians. The video-sharing platform mentions that the AI likeness detection tool will be expanded over the coming months.
How the Tool Works
YouTube’s AI likeness detection system operates similarly to Content ID, but for likeness. If members from the pilot group identify a match of their likeness in a video — like a deepfake of their face — they can immediately review the content and request its removal. YouTube will delete the content if it violates the video-sharing platform’s privacy guidelines.
YouTube requires all participants in the pilot group to verify their identity before being enrolled in the programme. The company stated that any data collected during the setup process is used exclusively for identity verification and to operate the safety feature. It will not be used to train Google's generative AI models.
Parody and Satire to Stay
YouTube mentions that even though the AI likeness detection tool can detect AI-generated impersonations, it doesn’t guarantee the removal of the content. The video-sharing platform highlights that it values free expression and public interest, so YouTube will preserve content like parody or satire, even if it critiques influential figures. YouTube says that the removal request will be reviewed carefully, considering these exceptions.
Establishment of NO FAKES Act
YouTube also acknowledged that technology alone is not sufficient to address the challenges posed by AI-generated content. The company said it would continue to advocate for strong legal protections, including the NO FAKES Act. It is a proposed United States federal law that would establish a federal right of publicity. YouTube described the legislation as a potential blueprint for international adoption, intended to ensure that technology serves human creativity rather than replacing it.