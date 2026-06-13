YouTube Brings Back In-App Messaging Feature: Here's How To Use It
YouTube has relaunched its in-app messaging feature, allowing users aged 18 and above to share videos and chat with friends directly within the YouTube app.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTube has relaunched its messaging feature, which allows users to share videos and chat with friends directly within the app. With the help of this feature, users can share funny videos, music clips, or tutorials with their friends and family without the need to copy links across WhatsApp or other external platforms. The feature is currently live in the US and select other countries, with a broader international rollout for new regions, including India is set to be planned for the future.
The return of the in-app messaging feature is a significant reversal, as YouTube initially introduced it in 2017 before quietly discontinuing it in 2019. Following a test phase in November 2025, YouTube has now committed to bringing it back permanently, as it was one of the most requested features from its user base.
Messaging feature in YouTube: Eligibility
The private messaging feature can be accessed by users who are aged 18 and above. YouTube has implemented age verification as a safeguard to ensure user security and prevent unnecessary contact with strangers.
How to enable the feature
The private messaging feature can be set up using the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your phone.
Step 2: Tap the Messages icon at the top-right corner of the screen.
Step 3: Tap to create an invite link. YouTube will generate one for you.
Step 4: Send the link to the person you want to chat with via WhatsApp, SMS, or any other messaging app. Once they accept the invite, you can start chatting inside YouTube.
Notably, strangers cannot message users directly via the invite-link system, which ensures that only people already known to the user can initiate a conversation.
Messaging feature in YouTube: Availability
The messaging feature is currently available in the following countries/regions:
- American Samoa
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Guam
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Romania
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- United Kingdom
- United States
What can be shared using this feature
The feature supports the sharing of any YouTube video within the chat. However, users should note that messages and shared content are not end-to-end encrypted. All content exchanged is subject to YouTube's Community Guidelines, and the platform reserves the right to take action against any objectionable material shared through the feature.