ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Brings Back In-App Messaging Feature: Here's How To Use It

Hyderabad: YouTube has relaunched its messaging feature, which allows users to share videos and chat with friends directly within the app. With the help of this feature, users can share funny videos, music clips, or tutorials with their friends and family without the need to copy links across WhatsApp or other external platforms. The feature is currently live in the US and select other countries, with a broader international rollout for new regions, including India is set to be planned for the future.

The return of the in-app messaging feature is a significant reversal, as YouTube initially introduced it in 2017 before quietly discontinuing it in 2019. Following a test phase in November 2025, YouTube has now committed to bringing it back permanently, as it was one of the most requested features from its user base.

Messaging feature in YouTube: Eligibility

The private messaging feature can be accessed by users who are aged 18 and above. YouTube has implemented age verification as a safeguard to ensure user security and prevent unnecessary contact with strangers.

How to enable the feature

The private messaging feature can be set up using the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your phone.

Step 2: Tap the Messages icon at the top-right corner of the screen.