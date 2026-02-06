YouTube Auto Dubbing Tool Now Supports 27 Languages, Expressive Speech, Preferred Language Settings, And More
Published : February 6, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google announced the rollout of a few new updates to the existing Auto-Dubbing tool in YouTube. For the unversed, the Auto Dubbing tool is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature that automatically translates a video’s spoken words into another language. It enables creators to connect with a global audience without the need to know the language.
In the latest update, YouTube features support for more new languages and Expressive Speech functionality for eight languages. The video-sharing platform also added a Preferred Language Setting, Lip Sync feature, and Automatic Smart Filtering.
Auto Dubbing tool new features
The Auto dubbing tool is now available in 27 languages. YouTube says that the Auto dubbing tool, on average, enabled more than 6 million daily viewers to watch at least 10 minutes of auto-dubbed content. This highlights that viewers were easily able to discover and explore more global content. Here’s the list of languages that the Auto dubbing tool now supports:
Dubbing into English:
The Expressive Speech feature is a new AI-powered feature designed to make video translations sound more natural, emotive, and less robotic. It captures a creator’s original emotion and energy. The feature is available in eight languages, including English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
The Preferred Language Settings enable users to select their favourite languages for video audios, titles, and descriptions. It overrides default local settings to enhance content accessibility. For instance, if a user is watching a Brazilian creator’s video, they can either watch the content in the original language or watch it in another language, as per their preference, if available. This can be done by going to a user's profile picture > Settings > Languages > Preferred languages to select the language, in the mobile app.
In the web/desktop, users can click their profile picture > Settings > Playback & Performance > Language.
YouTube's Lip Sync feature makes auto-dubs more natural. It allows a speaker’s lip movement to match the translated audio so that a dubbed video feels more natural. It is worth noting that this feature is currently in its pilot stage.
Along with these, YouTube offers an Automatic Smart Filtering, a video-level filter that recognises the original content in a creator’s video, like music or silent vlogs, and keeps it authentic by not dubbing it.
The Auto dubbing tool is aimed to be an “all gain and no pain” feature for creators’ reach. It does not negatively impact a creator’s original video’s discovery algorithm, and it also might be able to help with discovery in other languages.
YouTube highlights that creators have full control over their original content, as they can provide their own dubs or turn the Auto dubbing feature off completely.