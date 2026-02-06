ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Auto Dubbing Tool Now Supports 27 Languages, Expressive Speech, Preferred Language Settings, And More

Hyderabad: Google announced the rollout of a few new updates to the existing Auto-Dubbing tool in YouTube. For the unversed, the Auto Dubbing tool is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature that automatically translates a video’s spoken words into another language. It enables creators to connect with a global audience without the need to know the language.

In the latest update, YouTube features support for more new languages and Expressive Speech functionality for eight languages. The video-sharing platform also added a Preferred Language Setting, Lip Sync feature, and Automatic Smart Filtering.

Auto Dubbing tool new features

The Auto dubbing tool is now available in 27 languages. YouTube says that the Auto dubbing tool, on average, enabled more than 6 million daily viewers to watch at least 10 minutes of auto-dubbed content. This highlights that viewers were easily able to discover and explore more global content. Here’s the list of languages that the Auto dubbing tool now supports:

Dubbing into English: Arabic

Bengali

Chinese

Chinese (Traditional)

Dutch

French

German

Hebrew

Hindi

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Malayalam

Polish

Portuguese

Punjabi

Romanian

Russian

Spanish

Swahili

Tamil

Telugu

Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Urdu

Vietnamese

The Expressive Speech feature is a new AI-powered feature designed to make video translations sound more natural, emotive, and less robotic. It captures a creator’s original emotion and energy. The feature is available in eight languages, including English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.