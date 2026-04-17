YouTube Adds Shorts Feed Limit Feature To Help Users Manage Screen Time
YouTube has introduced a Shorts feed limit option in its mobile app, allowing users to control their Shorts viewing time through the time management settings.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: YouTube has quietly introduced a new feature to the Shorts feed, allowing users to limit or completely turn off their Shorts feed. This move is part of ongoing efforts to address screen time concerns on the platform. The time limit feature is present in the time management settings within the YouTube mobile app.
How to Set the Shorts Feed Limit
The time limit feature can be accessed by opening the YouTube app, tapping on the profile icon, navigating to Settings, and selecting Time Management. Within that menu, users will find the option to limit their Shorts feed. According to Google’s support page, users can set a daily time limit ranging from 15 minutes to two hours.
Moreover, the limit can also be set to zero, which removes videos from the Shorts tab entirely and displays a message indicating the daily limit has been reached.
The feature is currently available on mobile only. Desktop users seeking similar controls will need to continue relying on third-party browser extensions in the meantime.
|Step Number
|Details
|Step: 1
|Open the YouTube app.
|Step: 2
|Tap on the Profile icon.
|Step: 3
|Go to Settings.
|Step: 4
|Select Time Management.
|Note: Daily Shorts time limit ranges from 15 minutes to 2 hours.
Shorts Feed Limit for Adult and Teen YouTube Accounts
For standard adult accounts, the Shorts feed limit functions as a soft nudge rather than a strict restriction. When the set limit is reached, users receive a notification but retain the option to dismiss it and continue scrolling. The feature is better understood as a screen time reminder than an enforced control.
However, the situation differs significantly for younger users whose YouTube accounts are managed via Google's Family Link parental controls. For those accounts, particularly teenagers, the limit cannot be dismissed. When the limit is set to zero, young users will be prevented from accessing Shorts altogether, giving parents control over their children's viewing habits.
The silent rollout is notable as Shorts represents a significant and growing part of YouTube's platform. Launched in 2020, the short-form video format has expanded considerably, with clips now running up to three minutes and AI-powered tools added in recent updates. The introduction of feed limits suggests YouTube is responding to mounting pressure around digital well-being.