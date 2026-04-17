ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Adds Shorts Feed Limit Feature To Help Users Manage Screen Time

Hyderabad: YouTube has quietly introduced a new feature to the Shorts feed, allowing users to limit or completely turn off their Shorts feed. This move is part of ongoing efforts to address screen time concerns on the platform. The time limit feature is present in the time management settings within the YouTube mobile app.

How to Set the Shorts Feed Limit

The time limit feature can be accessed by opening the YouTube app, tapping on the profile icon, navigating to Settings, and selecting Time Management. Within that menu, users will find the option to limit their Shorts feed. According to Google’s support page, users can set a daily time limit ranging from 15 minutes to two hours.

Moreover, the limit can also be set to zero, which removes videos from the Shorts tab entirely and displays a message indicating the daily limit has been reached.

The feature is currently available on mobile only. Desktop users seeking similar controls will need to continue relying on third-party browser extensions in the meantime.