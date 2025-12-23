ETV Bharat / technology

'Your Year With ChatGPT': OpenAI Launches 2025 Recap For ChatGPT Users

ChatGPT's year-end recap is available to those who kept Memory and Reference Chat History turned on ( Image Credits: ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced the rollout of "Your Year with ChatGPT", an optional and personalised end-of-year experience, just like Spotify Wrapped. ChatGPT's year-end recap lets users witness how they used and interacted with ChatGPT in 2025, which highlights high-level themes from their conversations as well as summary statistics about their usage over the year.

To put it in simple words, ChatGPT's year-end review lets users see a summary of the themes they explored, their frequently asked queries, and their search patterns. The information will be presented in card-like format and can also be shared with others on social media.

"Your Year with ChatGPT" is rolling out gradually, so it may take some time to reach everyone. It is currently available in English in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, several users in India have also received access to the feature.

The experience is available to everyone except users on Business, Enterprise, or Edu plans. This means Free users of ChatGPT can witness their 2025 recap alongside Plus and Pro users.