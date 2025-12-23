'Your Year With ChatGPT': OpenAI Launches 2025 Recap For ChatGPT Users
Available to Free, Plus, and Pro users, ChatGPT's year-end recap experience lets you see how you interacted with the AI chatbot in 2025.
Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced the rollout of "Your Year with ChatGPT", an optional and personalised end-of-year experience, just like Spotify Wrapped. ChatGPT's year-end recap lets users witness how they used and interacted with ChatGPT in 2025, which highlights high-level themes from their conversations as well as summary statistics about their usage over the year.
To put it in simple words, ChatGPT's year-end review lets users see a summary of the themes they explored, their frequently asked queries, and their search patterns. The information will be presented in card-like format and can also be shared with others on social media.
"Your Year with ChatGPT" is rolling out gradually, so it may take some time to reach everyone. It is currently available in English in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, several users in India have also received access to the feature.
The experience is available to everyone except users on Business, Enterprise, or Edu plans. This means Free users of ChatGPT can witness their 2025 recap alongside Plus and Pro users.
Notably, OpenAI says that the optional feature is accessible only to those who kept their Memory and Reference Chat History turned on. This makes sense as ChatGPT would need to utilise your chat history to summarise how you used the AI chatbot throughout the year.
Additionally, OpenAI has set a minimum activity threshold for a detailed "Your Year with ChatGPT" experience. Users with limited activity will only be able to see basic chat statistics.
Once the feature is available for you, it will appear as a banner in the ChatGPT app and web. Alternatively, you can tap on the plus icon (+) on the homepage and select "Your Year with ChatGPT".