ETV Bharat / technology

'Your Algorithm': How To Customise Your Facebook Feed Based On What You Like

Hyderabad: Meta has announced a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered tool called Your algorithm that helps users change what they see in their Facebook Feed and Reels. The announcement, made on Tuesday, October 13, says that users just have to tell the social media platform what they want in their own words. Recommendations in Feed and Reels will then change straight away.

Your algorithm allows users to add and manage the topics they want to see more. Facebook describes the new AI tool as a dedicated space where people can say exactly what they are into.

Your algorithm aims to make recommendations more relevant and more personal. Facebook says the tool works best when it helps people find and enjoy more of what they truly care about. With these changes, users can now work directly with the systems that rank and suggest posts, rather than simply leaving them to guess.

How to customise your Facebook algorithm?

Step 1: Open your Facebook app.

Step 2: Go to any post in your Feed or Reels.

Step 3: Tap on the three-dot menu.

Step 4: Choose 'Your algorithm'.

Step 5: Add the topics that you like.