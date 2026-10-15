'Your Algorithm': How To Customise Your Facebook Feed Based On What You Like
Facebook's new AI tools let users tell the app what they like in their own words.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has announced a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered tool called Your algorithm that helps users change what they see in their Facebook Feed and Reels. The announcement, made on Tuesday, October 13, says that users just have to tell the social media platform what they want in their own words. Recommendations in Feed and Reels will then change straight away.
Your algorithm allows users to add and manage the topics they want to see more. Facebook describes the new AI tool as a dedicated space where people can say exactly what they are into.
We’re introducing Your algorithm on Facebook, an AI-powered tool that lets you shape what you see in your Feed and Reels by telling us in your own words. https://t.co/XN158Mn2Dq— Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) October 13, 2026
Your algorithm aims to make recommendations more relevant and more personal. Facebook says the tool works best when it helps people find and enjoy more of what they truly care about. With these changes, users can now work directly with the systems that rank and suggest posts, rather than simply leaving them to guess.
How to customise your Facebook algorithm?
Step 1: Open your Facebook app.
Step 2: Go to any post in your Feed or Reels.
Step 3: Tap on the three-dot menu.
Step 4: Choose 'Your algorithm'.
Step 5: Add the topics that you like.
Step 6: Manage your list.
Step 7: Give feedback on posts as you scroll.
Step 8: Answer the follow-up questions.
Step 9: Check your feed.
Users' recommendations should update in real time, within the same session. They will not have to wait for days to see a change.
Tips for better results
- Be clear: Users must be clear about their interests when using this tool. For instance, instead of simply saying food, users can tell Facebook "More short cooking videos".
- Say what you do not want: Asking for less of something works just as well as asking for more.
- Keep it up to date: As interests change, users can review their interested topics now and then to make changes accordingly.
- Use the buttons often: Facebook still learns from what they like, comment on and watch, so every action helps.
Why it works?
Facebook's ranking systems already learn from thousands of signals, such as the posts a user likes and the videos they watch. Now large language models (LLMs) add their own words to the mix. These AI systems can understand a user's interests and what they mean. This lets the app respond to what matters to the user right now.