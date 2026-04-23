ETV Bharat / technology

Young Innovator From Gujarat Unveils 'Ghost Cycle' That Pedals Itself

Maurya's latest project, the 'Ghost Cycle', builds upon his earlier driverless cycle project as he shifts the components from the triangular frame to a pair of hollow mannequin legs, giving it the impression of a headless and torso-less person riding the vehicle.

Surat [Gujarat]: The streets of Surat recently witnessed an unusual scene, where a pair of robotic legs were pedalling a tri-cycle without any physical assistance, earning it the name of 'Ghost Cycle'. The spectacle is actually an engineering project made by Surat-based innovator Shivam Maurya, who previously came into the spotlight for making an electric motorcycle 'Garuda Bike' from scratch, inspired by the Dark Knight Batpod and Tron motorcycle.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Maurya explained that the cycle is driven by the motor installed in the front wheel. As the vehicle moves forward, the two wheels at the back also move, which causes the drivechain to move the pedals and the attached mannequin legs. This is completely opposite to how a normal cycle behaves, where pedalling powers the movement as the drivechain pushes the back wheels.

When the bicycle was taken out for testing on the road, children and pedestrians were left astonished to see an empty bicycle pedalling all by itself.

A young innovator from Surat has created a unique bicycle (ETV Bharat)

The entire 'Ghost Cycle' project cost Maurya and his partner Gurpreet Arora Rs 35,000 and took three months of relentless hard work. The vehicle can be controlled via a remote controller or a mobile app, just like any battery-operated toy. However, Maurya says that the cycle can be made to navigate on a pre-determined route, specifically, a path defined through coding.

A young innovator from Surat has created a unique bicycle (ETV Bharat)

Shivam Maurya has a lot of similar fun engineering projects under his name, including a robotic rickshaw. He posts about his innovations and walks through the entire process at his YouTube Channel 'Creative Science', which currently has over 2 million subscribers. Maurya believes that the use of the technology could prove to be a boon for delivery services and security patrolling in smart cities of the future.