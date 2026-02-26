You Can Now Find Authorised Aadhaar Centres On Google Maps, Complete With Service Details
UIDAI and Google are collaborating to display verified Aadhaar centres with service details and accessibility features on Google Maps for easier public access.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has partnered with US tech giant Google to enable the display of authorised Aadhaar centres on Google Maps. The government says that the move aims to enhance access and convenience for residents across the country.
Expected to be available in the coming months, the facility will enable citizens to identify Aadhaar Centres by the nature of services offered, such as adult enrolment, child enrolment, or only address and mobile update.
Additionally, the information related to centre accessibility, including features such as divyang-friendly infrastructure and availability of parking facilities, operating hours, will also be displayed—similar to how some listings on Google Maps display such information voluntarily.
According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the collaboration will enhance public convenience, combat misinformation, and ensure residents have seamless access to over 60,000 Aadhaar centres, including state-of-the-art Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs), nationwide. This will ensure that when users search on Google Maps, they are directed to verified Aadhaar centres, it added.
"UIDAI is always focused on improving ease of living for Aadhaar number holders. This collaboration will ensure that navigating the authorised Aadhaar centres is now simpler, faster, and more transparent,” said Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI.
In the next phase of the collaboration between UIDAI and Google, the statutory authority will use Google Business Profile to manage centre information and respond directly to people’s feedback. This will ensure a transparent and responsive service ecosystem, the ministry said. The partnership will also explore direct appointment booking through the Google Maps interface for better efficiency and the convenience of residents planning to visit the centre.
“By joining hands with UIDAI to integrate verified Aadhaar centres, we are making it easier for millions of residents to find trusted services with confidence and bridging the gap between essential government infrastructure and the people who need it most,” said Roli Agarwal, Country Head, Strategic Partnerships at Google India.