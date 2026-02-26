ETV Bharat / technology

You Can Now Find Authorised Aadhaar Centres On Google Maps, Complete With Service Details

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has partnered with US tech giant Google to enable the display of authorised Aadhaar centres on Google Maps. The government says that the move aims to enhance access and convenience for residents across the country.

Expected to be available in the coming months, the facility will enable citizens to identify Aadhaar Centres by the nature of services offered, such as adult enrolment, child enrolment, or only address and mobile update.

Additionally, the information related to centre accessibility, including features such as divyang-friendly infrastructure and availability of parking facilities, operating hours, will also be displayed—similar to how some listings on Google Maps display such information voluntarily.

According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the collaboration will enhance public convenience, combat misinformation, and ensure residents have seamless access to over 60,000 Aadhaar centres, including state-of-the-art Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs), nationwide. This will ensure that when users search on Google Maps, they are directed to verified Aadhaar centres, it added.