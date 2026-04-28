You Can Now Add Digital Aadhaar Card In Google Wallet To Verify Identity In-Person And Online: Here's How
Here is a step-by-step guide to help you add Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials in the Google Wallet application.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced that its Wallet application now supports Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials in India. This means users can now add an Aadhaar card as a digital ID in Google Wallet on their devices and use it to verify their identity for both in-person and online services.
Just like the official Aadhaar app, users will be able to use the Aadhaar in Google Wallet instead of a physical card as a valid identification document issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Additionally, the digital ID will also allow users to identify themselves through Aadhaar in places where such authentication is supported.
Google says that Wallet authentication works with select partners for now, which include:
- PVR INOX for age verification
- BharatMatrimony for profile verification
- Atlys for auto-filling international visa applications
Google is also working to add support for Mygate to securely verify delivery and service staff verification, as well as Snabbit for gig economy service providers.
Notably, the partnership between UIDAI and Google was announced in January. The new Google Wallet feature builds upon this partnership and uses the Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials—an offline verification protocol launched by UIDAI a few months ago and supports its own Aadhaar app for physical and online verification.
How to add an Aadhaar Card to Google Wallet
You can add an Aadhaar Card to Google Wallet using either the official Aadhaar app or through the Google Wallet application.
If you already have the Aadhaar Card app installed on your phone, open the application, make sure you are signed in, verify your identity, tap: Add to Wallet, select: Google Wallet, and tap Continue. Now, follow the on-screen instructions to add Aadhaar to Wallet.
Alternatively, you can open the Google Wallet application, tap on the + icon, and tap Aadhaar. If you have the Aadhaar app, you will be redirected to the Play Store; otherwise, you will be taken to the Play Store, following which you will be required to install the app and sign in. Once this step is done, select to add Aadhaar to the Google Wallet.
Notably, you need Android 9 or higher to use this feature.
Security and ID management
Google says that your digital ID is encrypted and saved locally on the device in Google Wallet and is more secure. You can see your Aadhaar card in the Google Wallet by scrolling to find the ID, tapping on it, and authenticating the device.
The removal of the Aadhaar card is also fairly easy. Users can simply open the Google Wallet app, tap on the Aadhaar card, tap on More > Remove > Confirm. You can also remove it remotely by going to myaccount.google.com, tapping on Security & sign in > Manage IDs > Aadhaar card > Delete > Confirm.
In addition to adding Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials in Google Wallet, the tech giant has announced the expansion of the digital ID feature to more countries. People in Singapore, Taiwan, and Brazil can now create an ID pass based on their passport information, allowing users to verify their identity and age for in-person and online services.