ETV Bharat / technology

You Can Now Add Digital Aadhaar Card In Google Wallet To Verify Identity In-Person And Online: Here's How

Hyderabad: Google has announced that its Wallet application now supports Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials in India. This means users can now add an Aadhaar card as a digital ID in Google Wallet on their devices and use it to verify their identity for both in-person and online services.

Just like the official Aadhaar app, users will be able to use the Aadhaar in Google Wallet instead of a physical card as a valid identification document issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Additionally, the digital ID will also allow users to identify themselves through Aadhaar in places where such authentication is supported.

Google says that Wallet authentication works with select partners for now, which include:

PVR INOX for age verification

BharatMatrimony for profile verification

Atlys for auto-filling international visa applications

Google is also working to add support for Mygate to securely verify delivery and service staff verification, as well as Snabbit for gig economy service providers.

Notably, the partnership between UIDAI and Google was announced in January. The new Google Wallet feature builds upon this partnership and uses the Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials—an offline verification protocol launched by UIDAI a few months ago and supports its own Aadhaar app for physical and online verification.

How to add an Aadhaar Card to Google Wallet