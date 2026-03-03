ETV Bharat / technology

Yezdi Launches Roadster Red Wolf Edition In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Classic Legend has launched the Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition in India. This special variant features a striking deep red colour scheme with chrome detailing, and updated decals for enhanced road presence and exclusivity. Along with these, the Red Wolf Edition is offered with select accessories that further enhance its looks and long touring practicality. Upon launch, the special edition Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition now joins the company’s Indian portfolio, including the Jawa 42, Jawa Perak, Yezdi Roadster, Yezdi Adventure, and the BSA Gold Star 650.

Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition: Price, booking details

The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition is priced at Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for this special edition bike can be done via the company’s official website (jawayezdimotorcycles.com) or by visiting the nearest Jawa Yezdi dealership.

In India, the Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition rivals other retro-designed motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Honda Highness CB350, Triumph SpeedT4, Jawa 42, and others.