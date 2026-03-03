Yezdi Launches Roadster Red Wolf Edition In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition features a deep red paint scheme, chrome accents, and touring accessories.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Classic Legend has launched the Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition in India. This special variant features a striking deep red colour scheme with chrome detailing, and updated decals for enhanced road presence and exclusivity. Along with these, the Red Wolf Edition is offered with select accessories that further enhance its looks and long touring practicality. Upon launch, the special edition Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition now joins the company’s Indian portfolio, including the Jawa 42, Jawa Perak, Yezdi Roadster, Yezdi Adventure, and the BSA Gold Star 650.
Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition: Price, booking details
The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition is priced at Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for this special edition bike can be done via the company’s official website (jawayezdimotorcycles.com) or by visiting the nearest Jawa Yezdi dealership.
In India, the Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition rivals other retro-designed motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Honda Highness CB350, Triumph SpeedT4, Jawa 42, and others.
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Availability
|Rivals
|Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition
|Rs 2.10 lakh
|jawayezdimotorcycles.com or
Jawa Yezdi dealership
|Royal Enfield Bullet 350
|Honda Highness CB350
|Triumph SpeedT4
|Jawa 42
Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition: What’s new?
The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition features new Chrome detailing blended with a deep red colour scheme. This provides the bike with a bold and premium road presence. The red accents are present on the front fender, fuel tank, toolbox, and rear fender. The brown seats of the bike enhance its classic retro vibe. Chrome finishes are done on the engine casing and exhaust. The black alloy wheels and swingarm add a sporty contrast. A high wind deflector improves long-distance comfort, blending aesthetics with practicality.
Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition: Features and specifications
Mechanically, the Red Wolf Edition remains identical to the standard Roadster. It retains the 334cc Alpha 2 liquid-cooled engine, delivering a power output of 28.70 bhp and 29.63 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox. Safety features include a 320mm front disc and 240mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The round digital speedometer offers Bluetooth connectivity for navigation, messages, and call alerts via the Yezdi app. Other elements, such as the round LED headlamp, suspension, tyres, and overall design, are unchanged.
|Features
|Details
|Engine
|334cc | Alpha 2 liquid-cooled
|Power output
|28.70 bhp
|Torque
|29.63 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed manual
|Front disc brake
|320mm
|Rear disc brake
|240mm