Yearender 2025: Top Smartphone Launches, Trends & Market Highlights
Year ender 2025 highlights: iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25, Realme P4 5G, Global shipments and more.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
The year 2025 is about to end, and as with every year, we saw a large number of smartphones launched, ranging from budget devices to premium ones. This year, artificial intelligence (AI) was the main highlighted feature, commonly seen across handsets of all price ranges. Key flagship devices included the iPhone 17 Series, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Google Pixel 10 Series, Vivo X300 Series, Oppo Find X9 Series, OnePlus 15, Xiaomi 15 Series, and others. The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Nubia Flip 3, and Huawei Nova Flip S were among the notable foldable devices launched during the year.
Devices such as the Realme P4 5G, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, Infinix GT 30 5G+, Moto G67 Power 5G, Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, Moto G96 5G, and iQOO 15 were some of the notable mid-range handsets released in 2025.
Apart from these launches, the smartphone industry witnessed several interesting trends in 2025, which are explained in detail below.
Smartphone Market Trends 2025
According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report, global smartphone shipments were forecast to grow 1.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2025, reaching 1.25 billion units. This marked an increase from the previous forecast of 1 per cent growth. The expansion was primarily driven by accelerated Apple sales during the holiday quarter, rapid growth in key emerging markets such as India, Indonesia, Brazil and parts of Africa, as well as market stabilisation in China.
Apple’s shipments were forecast to grow 6.1 per cent YoY in 2025, up sharply from 3.9 per cent in the last cycle. The Cupertino-based tech giant was set for a record year, with shipments projected to surpass 247 million units. China, Apple’s largest market, saw massive demand for the iPhone 17, significantly boosting overall performance.
Apple ranked first in October and November according to IDC’s China Monthly Sales data, with a market share of more than 20 per cent, way ahead of the competition. This led IDC to revise Apple’s Q4 forecast in China from 9 per cent to 17 per cent YoY growth.
Top 5 Companies, Global Smartphone Shipments, Market Share, and YoY Growth, Q3 2025
Another IDC report highlighted that India’s smartphone market reached a five-year high in the festive third quarter of 2025 (3Q25), growing 4.3 per cent YoY to 48 million units.
Apple recorded its highest-ever quarterly shipments in India during 3Q25, reaching 5 million units and securing the fourth position in the market for the first time. The brand achieved a strong 25.6 per cent YoY growth, driven by sustained demand across both new and existing models. The iPhone 16 remained the most-shipped smartphone in India during the quarter, contributing 5 per cent of total market shipments, while the newly launched iPhone 17 Series and iPhone Air saw a record-breaking debut, accounting for 16 per cent of Apple’s Q3 shipments—the strongest launch-quarter performance for any iPhone since 2021.
Vivo continued its strong performance, maintaining the top position for the seventh consecutive quarter, supported by a comprehensive product strategy spanning multiple price segments and a balanced presence across online and offline channels.
OPPO moved up to the second position, overtaking Samsung, driven by aggressive offline channel initiatives and trade schemes.
Among the top brands, Motorola recorded the highest YoY growth at 52.4 per cent, followed by Apple at 25.6 per cent, reflecting sustained demand for its premium lineup.
Mobile launches with advanced features
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Launched globally on December 2, 2025, the Galaxy Z TriFold features a 10-inch QXGA+ AMOLED main display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness. The device features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.
Powered by a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, the device delivers flagship-level performance. The handset boasts a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 200MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with up to 30x digital zoom.
It has two individual 10MP front-facing cameras on the cover and main displays. The foldable smartphone packs a 5,600mAh battery with 45W of wired and 15W of wireless charging support. It runs OneUI 8 based on Android 16.
Nubia Flip 3: ZTE’s sub-brand launched two foldables in Japan: the book-style Nubia Fold and the clamshell Nubia Flip 3. The latter comes with a 6.9-inch FHD main display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 4-inch 1,092x1,200 pixels resolution cover display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor, paired with 6GB of RAM. The handset houses a 4610mAh battery and runs Android 15. Nubia Flip 3 is expected to witness a global release, including India, in early to mid-2026.
Huawei Nova Flip S: This handset was launched on 17th October 2025 in China. It comes with a 6.94-inch FHD+ main display with a 120 Hz refresh rate touchscreen primary display. The device features a 2.14-inch 480x480-pixel resolution cover display. It packs a 4400mAh non-removable battery with 66W fast charging support. The handset runs HarmonyOS 5.1.
iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max: Both devices feature the latest A19 Pro chipset paired with an Apple-designed vapour chamber. They have three 48MP Fusion cameras on the back, including a Main, an Ultra Wide, and an all-new Telephoto that enables 8x zoom on the Pro models. Both phones feature an 18MP centre-stage front camera.
The iPhone 17 Pro has a 6.27-inch display with rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. The iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 6.86-inch display with rounded corners and a curved design.
Motorola Razr Ultra: It sports a 7-inch 1.5K pOLED LTPO foldable main display with a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness level, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. On the other hand, the 4-inch pOLED LTPO cover screen comes with a 1,272 x 1,080 pixels resolution and offers up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection and supports a 165Hz refresh rate.
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It runs HelloUI based on Android 15, which is said to receive three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The handset comes with Moto AI 2.0 suite features and a dedicated Moto AI key, which is placed on the left edge.
AI-Enhanced Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: It features Google’s Gemini, Gemini Live, AI Select and Writing assist, Now Brief, Audio Eraser, Interpreter, Circle to Search, Generative Edit, and Sketch to Image.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.85-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset runs on OneUI 8, based on Android 16.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra: The device sports AI features such as AI writing tools for text, AI voice-to-text, AI-powered dynamic wallpapers and customisable lock screens, Circle to Search with and integration with Google Gemini.
It sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile chipset, 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, a 200MP telephoto triple rear camera setup, and a 5,410mAh battery with 90W charging support. The device runs the HyperOS 2 operating system.
OnePlus 15: It comes with AI features, including AI Search, Google Gemini, Circle to Search, AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant, AI Translation, AI Notes, AI Eraser, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Perfect Shot.
The OnePlus 15 features a 165Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: The device comes with powerful AI features like Circle to Search and Interpreter, which can translate real-time conversations. Plus, Google Gemini can open apps for you when it’s set as your voice assistant.
It features a 7.99-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display, a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for Galaxy, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 200MP rear camera setup. The Galaxy Z Fold7 packs a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired charging support and runs OneUI 8 based on Android 16.
Top Smartphones with Advanced Rear Cameras
iPhone 17 Pro Max: It has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48MP Pro Fusion main camera, a 48MP Fusion ultra wide, and a 48MP Fusion telephoto lens. You can capture super high-resolution photos in 24MP and 48MP pixel dimensions, depending on whether you require a sharp everyday image or an ultra-detailed photo. You can also do macro photography and use the latest-generation Photographic styles to enhance the look and style of an image. The rear cameras can record 4K videos at 120 frames per second (fps) with Dolby Vision.
OPPO Find X9 Pro: The phone sports a powerful triple-lens setup, comprising a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto unit – co-engineered with camera manufacturer Hasselblad. OPPO has introduced a specialised Hasselblad camera kit that enhances the periscope’s optical zoom range from 3x to an extraordinary 9.6x. This kit not only expands focal length versatility for portrait work but also allows users to capture distant subjects with up to 200x zoom. OPPO has also introduced a 21mm ‘True Colour Camera’ designed for more accurate and lifelike colour reproduction. Complementing the hardware is the Lumo Image Engine, OPPO’s advanced computational photography platform first introduced on the Find X8 series, which refines clarity, enhances dynamic range, and suppresses noise for more balanced and realistic results across lighting conditions. Additionally, the OPPO Find X9 Pro is the industry’s first to capture a 4K Motion Photo, which lets you extract an ‘ultra-clear’ frame within an image.
Vivo X300 Pro: It is equipped with a ZEISS-tuned triple rear camera system featuring a 50MP OIS main sensor (Sony LYT-828), a 50MP ultrawide, and a standout 200MP ZEISS APO periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom for incredible clarity and detail. The Vivo X300 Pro’s images are enhanced by the V3+ imaging chip for superior low-light performance, bokeh effects, 8K video, and advanced features like 4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording and a unique Photography Grip Kit.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra: For optics, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is equipped with a quad rear camera system placed within a centred, circular module. It comprises a 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.63 aperture, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 3x optical zoom, and 75mm focal length, a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP9 telephoto sensor with 100mm focal length and an f/2.6 aperture, and a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 115-degree field-of-view (FoV).
Google Pixel 10 Pro: The handset features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP main camera with an f/1.68 aperture, a 48MP ultrawide lens with an f/1.7 aperture, and a 48MP telephoto camera with an f/2.8 aperture. It also includes features like Pro controls, ProRes, Multi-zone LDAF, Spectral/Flicker Sensor, and up to 100x zoom.
Realme GT 8 Pro: The phone was launched with a unique switchable camera module and a 200MP telephoto lens. Users can unscrew the original sphere lens cover and swap it with different modules. The phone comes with two options: a circular module and a rectangular module. You can also remove the cover entirely to reveal a robot-themed inner design. This approach lets users personalise their phone’s appearance to their liking. The main camera uses a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and both OIS and EIS stabilisation.
OnePlus 13: It borrows its circular rear camera module design from its past two predecessors, the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 11 5G. The rear camera module consists of a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera array, including a 50MP Sony LYT-808 with an F/1.6 23mm equivalent lens, the same main camera found on the OnePlus 12.
Along with the 50MP main camera, it features a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 telephoto camera with the Triprism F/2.6 73mm equivalent lens with a 3x optical zoom. The Triprism design allows for a longer focal length using a smaller footprint than a conventional periscope lens.
iQOO 15: The device features a triple rear camera system including a 50MP Sony IMX921 (1/1.56") main camera at f/1.88 aperture, a 50MP (1/2.76") ultra wide-angle lens at f/2.05 aperture, and a 50MP Sony IMX 882 (1/1.95") 3X periscope camera at f/2.65 aperture.
Other notable smartphone launches
The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is the smartphone that falls under the budget-centric category in this list; the other handsets, such as the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, Moto G96 5G, Realme P4 5G, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, and Moto G67 Power 5G, are mid-range devices. Let's see the specifications of these phones.
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: It features a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging. The device runs OneUI 7 based on Android 15. It was notable because under Rs 20,000, the handset offered features such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, Exynos 1380 processor, and AI-powered cameras.
Moto G96 5G: The handset features a 144Hz curved FHD+ pOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 5,500mAh battery with 33W Turbopower charging support. It runs HelloUI based on Android 15.
This device is notable because it offers flagship-like features, a 144Hz curved pOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, and a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with OIS, starting at under Rs 20,000.
Infinix GT 30 5G+: The phone features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 64MP dual rear camera setup, and a 5,500mAh battery with 45W of wired charging support. It runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15.
The Infinix GT 30 5G+ was notable because it positioned itself as a budget‑friendly gaming smartphone, offering a 144 Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, and built‑in shoulder triggers—all at a price starting around ₹11,499 during launch.
Realme P4 5G: It features a 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G processor, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. The handset runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.
The Realme P4 5G is notable because it combines a massive 7000mAh battery, a 144Hz AMOLED display, and the Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, starting at Rs 17,999.
Moto G67 Power 5G: The device comes with a 120Hz FHD+ LCD display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 30W charging support. It runs HelloUI based on Android 15.
The Moto G67 Power 5G is notable because it delivers an enormous 7000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, and a unique vegan leather design at Rs 16,999.
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: It features a 90Hz Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 1330 processor, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging support. The device runs OneUI 7 based on Android 15.
The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is notable because it brings premium features like a Super AMOLED display, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and AI-powered tools into the affordable Galaxy A-series, under Rs 20,000.