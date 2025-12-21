ETV Bharat / technology

Yearender 2025: Top Smartphone Launches, Trends & Market Highlights

The year 2025 is about to end, and as with every year, we saw a large number of smartphones launched, ranging from budget devices to premium ones. This year, artificial intelligence (AI) was the main highlighted feature, commonly seen across handsets of all price ranges. Key flagship devices included the iPhone 17 Series, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Google Pixel 10 Series, Vivo X300 Series, Oppo Find X9 Series, OnePlus 15, Xiaomi 15 Series, and others. The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Nubia Flip 3, and Huawei Nova Flip S were among the notable foldable devices launched during the year.

Devices such as the Realme P4 5G, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, Infinix GT 30 5G+, Moto G67 Power 5G, Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, Moto G96 5G, and iQOO 15 were some of the notable mid-range handsets released in 2025.

Apart from these launches, the smartphone industry witnessed several interesting trends in 2025, which are explained in detail below.

Smartphone Market Trends 2025

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report, global smartphone shipments were forecast to grow 1.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2025, reaching 1.25 billion units. This marked an increase from the previous forecast of 1 per cent growth. The expansion was primarily driven by accelerated Apple sales during the holiday quarter, rapid growth in key emerging markets such as India, Indonesia, Brazil and parts of Africa, as well as market stabilisation in China.

Apple’s shipments were forecast to grow 6.1 per cent YoY in 2025, up sharply from 3.9 per cent in the last cycle. The Cupertino-based tech giant was set for a record year, with shipments projected to surpass 247 million units. China, Apple’s largest market, saw massive demand for the iPhone 17, significantly boosting overall performance.

Apple ranked first in October and November according to IDC’s China Monthly Sales data, with a market share of more than 20 per cent, way ahead of the competition. This led IDC to revise Apple’s Q4 forecast in China from 9 per cent to 17 per cent YoY growth.

Top 5 Companies, Global Smartphone Shipments, Market Share, and YoY Growth, Q3 2025

Another IDC report highlighted that India’s smartphone market reached a five-year high in the festive third quarter of 2025 (3Q25), growing 4.3 per cent YoY to 48 million units.

Apple recorded its highest-ever quarterly shipments in India during 3Q25, reaching 5 million units and securing the fourth position in the market for the first time. The brand achieved a strong 25.6 per cent YoY growth, driven by sustained demand across both new and existing models. The iPhone 16 remained the most-shipped smartphone in India during the quarter, contributing 5 per cent of total market shipments, while the newly launched iPhone 17 Series and iPhone Air saw a record-breaking debut, accounting for 16 per cent of Apple’s Q3 shipments—the strongest launch-quarter performance for any iPhone since 2021.

Vivo continued its strong performance, maintaining the top position for the seventh consecutive quarter, supported by a comprehensive product strategy spanning multiple price segments and a balanced presence across online and offline channels.

OPPO moved up to the second position, overtaking Samsung, driven by aggressive offline channel initiatives and trade schemes.

Among the top brands, Motorola recorded the highest YoY growth at 52.4 per cent, followed by Apple at 25.6 per cent, reflecting sustained demand for its premium lineup.

Mobile launches with advanced features

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Launched globally on December 2, 2025, the Galaxy Z TriFold features a 10-inch QXGA+ AMOLED main display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness. The device features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

Powered by a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, the device delivers flagship-level performance. The handset boasts a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 200MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with up to 30x digital zoom.

It has two individual 10MP front-facing cameras on the cover and main displays. The foldable smartphone packs a 5,600mAh battery with 45W of wired and 15W of wireless charging support. It runs OneUI 8 based on Android 16.

Nubia Flip 3: ZTE’s sub-brand launched two foldables in Japan: the book-style Nubia Fold and the clamshell Nubia Flip 3. The latter comes with a 6.9-inch FHD main display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 4-inch 1,092x1,200 pixels resolution cover display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor, paired with 6GB of RAM. The handset houses a 4610mAh battery and runs Android 15. Nubia Flip 3 is expected to witness a global release, including India, in early to mid-2026.

Huawei Nova Flip S: This handset was launched on 17th October 2025 in China. It comes with a 6.94-inch FHD+ main display with a 120 Hz refresh rate touchscreen primary display. The device features a 2.14-inch 480x480-pixel resolution cover display. It packs a 4400mAh non-removable battery with 66W fast charging support. The handset runs HarmonyOS 5.1.

iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max: Both devices feature the latest A19 Pro chipset paired with an Apple-designed vapour chamber. They have three 48MP Fusion cameras on the back, including a Main, an Ultra Wide, and an all-new Telephoto that enables 8x zoom on the Pro models. Both phones feature an 18MP centre-stage front camera.

The iPhone 17 Pro has a 6.27-inch display with rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. The iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 6.86-inch display with rounded corners and a curved design.

Motorola Razr Ultra: It sports a 7-inch 1.5K pOLED LTPO foldable main display with a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness level, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. On the other hand, the 4-inch pOLED LTPO cover screen comes with a 1,272 x 1,080 pixels resolution and offers up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection and supports a 165Hz refresh rate.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It runs HelloUI based on Android 15, which is said to receive three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The handset comes with Moto AI 2.0 suite features and a dedicated Moto AI key, which is placed on the left edge.

AI-Enhanced Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: It features Google’s Gemini, Gemini Live, AI Select and Writing assist, Now Brief, Audio Eraser, Interpreter, Circle to Search, Generative Edit, and Sketch to Image.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.85-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset runs on OneUI 8, based on Android 16.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: The device sports AI features such as AI writing tools for text, AI voice-to-text, AI-powered dynamic wallpapers and customisable lock screens, Circle to Search with and integration with Google Gemini.

It sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile chipset, 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, a 200MP telephoto triple rear camera setup, and a 5,410mAh battery with 90W charging support. The device runs the HyperOS 2 operating system.