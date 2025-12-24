ETV Bharat / technology

Yearender 2025 | The Year Climate Tech Got Real: How 2025 Turned Sustainability Into Systems

Bengaluru: 2025 was the year climate technology proved it could move from ideas to real-world results. Although there wasn't a single breakthrough moment, the year quietly changed everything. Clean energy, materials, computing, waste management, and sustainability stopped being an optional goal and became a practical way of doing work. The transition to a low-carbon future is no longer just talk—it’s happening.

What made 2025 different is alignment. Technology, policy, and investment finally began pulling in the same direction. Global climate commitments were backed by action on the ground, while innovation started matching the scale of ambition set by governments and industries. Renewable energy became more reliable, circular economy models began working at scale, and climate-focused startups began attracting attention. Together, these shifts marked a turning point—climate tech was no longer experimental; it was essential.

Clean energy led the charge. Solar and wind power reached new efficiency levels, but the real progress came from what supported them. Advances in grid-scale battery storage helped solve the long-standing problem of intermittency, making renewable power more dependable. For the first time, renewables weren’t just cleaner—they were competitive and reliable enough to replace fossil fuels in everyday energy systems.

Higher Efficiency at Megawatt Scale

Laboratory scale prototype developed for experimental validation (ETV Bharat)

In continuation of this, electric vehicle adoption surged in 2025, and fast-charging stations began demanding power above 1 MW—enough to supply 1,000 homes.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), in collaboration with Delta Electronics India, developed a cascaded H-bridge (CHB) multiport DC converter that connects directly to the medium-voltage grid, eliminating large transformers. The system achieves 3–5 per cent higher efficiency at the megawatt scale, reducing energy consumption, materials, and costs.

Its solid-state, bidirectional design can charge multiple EVs, integrate renewable energy, store electricity locally, and feed power back to the grid during peak demand—supporting both sustainability and critical infrastructure like hospitals. "We’ve replaced bulky transformers with a compact, solid-state solution," said Kaushik Basu, Associate Professor at IISc, highlighting how innovation is making EV infrastructure greener and more efficient.

Investors, governments, and large corporations poured investments into climate technologies that could scale quickly. The focus shifted from pilot projects to full deployment, embedding clean energy into national plans and industrial strategies. By the end of 2025, the world wasn’t just testing climate solutions—it was building them for the long run.

Tech Turns Waste To Wonder

Smart composting: AI bin converts wet waste into garden gold (Mankomb)

While clean energy dominated some of the most meaningful progress happened in materials and waste. For years, the regenerative model was discussed as a future ideal—reuse more, waste less—but 2025 showed what happens when science makes it practical.

A major breakthrough came from researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, who developed a fast and industry-ready method to recycle Polyamide 66 (PA-66), a tough plastic commonly found in fishing nets and automotive parts. This material has long been difficult to recycle, often ending up in landfills or oceans.

Using a chemical cross-linker called melamine and a catalyst, the IISc team triggered a rapid chemical reaction known as transamidation. The process breaks down and rebuilds the plastic in under two minutes and can be easily added to existing industrial recycling systems. Even more impressive, the recycled nylon retains—and in some cases improves—its strength after multiple recycling cycles.

This isn’t lab-bound science. VOiLA3D, a startup co-founded by IISc professor Suryasarathi Bose, has already turned this recycled plastic into real products—from chairs and furniture panels to trash bins and even a small 3D-printed speedboat. While 3D printing is slower than mass-production methods like injection moulding, its ability to convert waste into high-value products shows how recycling is evolving from damage control into value creation.