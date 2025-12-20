Yearender 2025 | Internet's Growth To Fiercer AI Wars, What Changed Online This Year
Cloudflare’s 2025 report details global and Indian internet usage trends, highlighting traffic growth, AI competition, platform shifts, and advances in encryption and online security.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cloudflare has published its sixth annual report, which recaps how people used the internet around the world in 2025. The report highlights how online traffic changed this year, as well as all the new security issues that came up to threaten websites and users alike.
For those unfamiliar, Cloudflare is a global network that serves as a bridge between users and websites. It helps improve security, speed, and reliability by directing internet traffic through its large network of data centres.
Based on data from Cloudflare’s global systems and its tool called Cloudflare Radar, the report shows that in 2025, more people used the internet than ever before, and while cyber threats continued to change, there were big improvements in how online data is protected through encryption. Let's take a look at the highlights of the report.
Key Internet Trends Worldwide
According to Cloudflare, the internet registered a 19 per cent growth in worldwide traffic, enabling everyday communication, commerce, entertainment, and transportation, alongside allowing access to AI chatbots and social media platforms. As per the report, news events such as the Israel-Iran war and Donald Trump’s inauguration helped surge internet usage, together with global phenomena like Eurovision and Black Friday. The following are the key takeaways
- Asian E-Commerce Goes Global: Shopee and Temu surged ahead, joining Amazon in the Top 3 global e-commerce platforms, signalling Asia’s growing dominance in online retail.
- Generative AI Gets Crowded: ChatGPT held the crown, but challengers like Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and DeepSeek made waves. Gemini secured the #2 spot by year’s end.
- Instagram Climbs, TikTok and X Tumble: Instagram jumped from #7 to #5 overall and became #2 in Social Media. Meanwhile, TikTok slid to #8, and X dropped out of the Top 20.
- Kwai Quietly Rises in Emerging Markets: The Chinese short-video app Kwai gained traction globally—now #3 in Brazil and climbing fast across other emerging regions.
- Roblox Reigns, PlayStation Pulls Ahead: Roblox retained its #1 spot in Metaverse & Gaming, while PlayStation overtook Xbox to claim the #2 position.
- Digital-First Finance Takes Over: Stripe stayed on top in Financial Services, and Brazil’s Nubank showcased Latin America’s rapid shift to digital banking.
- Crypto Stabilises, OKX Rockets: While Binance held its lead, OKX surged to #2, boosted by crypto buzz around Trump’s inauguration and market rallies.
- News Faces the AI Disruption: Globo and ESPN led the News category, but traditional outlets slipped in overall rankings as AI platforms reshaped how people consume information.
Key Internet Trends For India
In the context of India, the internet traffic grew 5.1 per cent, claims Cloudflare's Year in Review report. From search engines to social apps and AI rivals, the digital world in 2025 saw major shifts. The following are the key takeaways:
- Google Still Rules the Internet: Google held onto the #1 global spot and became the most-used internet service in India, thanks to its dominance in search, maps, and everyday tools.
- Instagram and YouTube Climb the Charts: Both platforms moved up in the global Top 10, reflecting their growing role in entertainment, discovery, and creator-driven content.
- AI Rivals Crowd ChatGPT’s Throne: Generative AI exploded in 2025. While ChatGPT remains the leader, Claude, Perplexity, and Gemini are now serious contenders—Gemini especially surged in popularity.
- Snapchat Outpaces X in Social Media: After the big three—Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok—Snapchat is now pulling ahead of X, signalling a shift in user preferences.
- Roblox Still Dominates the Metaverse: In the virtual world, Roblox continues to reign supreme, holding its top spot in the Metaverse & Gaming category.
Google Reigns Supreme on the Internet
Search Engine Market Share: Google is the most popular search engine globally and in India. The distribution of search engine market share is as follows:
|Search Engine
|World
|Search Engine
|India
|89.5%
|96.8%
|Bing
|3.1%
|Bing
|1.2%
|Yandex
|2%
|DuckDuckGo
|0.7%
|Baidu
|1.4%
|Brave
|0.7%
|DuckDuckGo
|1.2%
|Yahoo
|0.3%
|Other
|2.8%
|Other
|0.4%
Browser Market Share: Chrome is the most popular browser globally and in India. The distribution of browser market share in India is as follows:
|Browser
|Market Share in India
|Chrome
|86.4%
|Safari
|3.7%
|Edge
|2.9%
|Samsung Internet
|1.4%
|Firefox
|1.4%
|Brave
|1.4%
|Other
|2.7%
Top 10 Services: Google also leads the chart globally and in India for services. The following are the top 10 services:
|Rank
|Service
|World
|India
|1
|2
|3
|Apple
|Microsoft
|4
|Microsoft
|5
|6
|AWS
|YouTube
|7
|YouTube
|Apple
|8
|TikTok
|Amazon
|9
|Amazon
|AWS
|10
|Microsoft 365 / Office
Other Highlights From Cloudflare Year in Review
Internet Technology & Adoption
- IPv6 Leader: India is one of the top countries using IPv6, a modern internet protocol. About 67% of internet traffic in India uses IPv6, similar to Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay.
- Faster Web Connections: 25% of web traffic in India now uses HTTP/3, a newer, faster, and more secure internet protocol.
- Encryption Upgrade: Over half (54%) of encrypted internet traffic in India uses post-quantum cryptography, which is designed to protect against future threats from quantum computers.
Mobile Usage
- Android Dominates: Only 9.9% of internet traffic in India comes from iPhones (iOS). Most people use Android phones, with Android traffic reaching up to 97% in some areas.
- Mobile First: Around 60% of internet traffic in India comes from mobile devices, showing how important smartphones are for going online.
Connectivity & Speed
- No Major Outages: India had no major internet disruptions in 2025.
- Internet Speed: The average download speed in India is 82 Mbps, which supports smooth browsing and streaming.
Online Security
- Traffic Protection: About 4.9% of internet traffic in India was protected by Cloudflare from threats like cyberattacks. Specifically, 2.8% was blocked due to DDoS attacks or security rules.
- Bot Traffic: India is responsible for 2.6% of global bot traffic. Bots are automated programs—some are helpful, but others can be used for harmful purposes.
- Better Routing Security: There was a 17% increase in secure internet routing using RPKI, which helps prevent hackers from hijacking internet traffic.
- Most Attacked Verticals: People and Society organisations were the most targeted by attacks from worldwide, whereas in India, Business and Industry were the most targeted.