Yearender 2025 | Internet's Growth To Fiercer AI Wars, What Changed Online This Year

Hyderabad: Cloudflare has published its sixth annual report, which recaps how people used the internet around the world in 2025. The report highlights how online traffic changed this year, as well as all the new security issues that came up to threaten websites and users alike.

For those unfamiliar, Cloudflare is a global network that serves as a bridge between users and websites. It helps improve security, speed, and reliability by directing internet traffic through its large network of data centres.

Based on data from Cloudflare’s global systems and its tool called Cloudflare Radar, the report shows that in 2025, more people used the internet than ever before, and while cyber threats continued to change, there were big improvements in how online data is protected through encryption. Let's take a look at the highlights of the report.

Key Internet Trends Worldwide

According to Cloudflare, the internet registered a 19 per cent growth in worldwide traffic, enabling everyday communication, commerce, entertainment, and transportation, alongside allowing access to AI chatbots and social media platforms. As per the report, news events such as the Israel-Iran war and Donald Trump’s inauguration helped surge internet usage, together with global phenomena like Eurovision and Black Friday. The following are the key takeaways

Asian E-Commerce Goes Global: Shopee and Temu surged ahead, joining Amazon in the Top 3 global e-commerce platforms, signalling Asia’s growing dominance in online retail.

Shopee and Temu surged ahead, joining Amazon in the Top 3 global e-commerce platforms, signalling Asia’s growing dominance in online retail. Generative AI Gets Crowded: ChatGPT held the crown, but challengers like Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and DeepSeek made waves. Gemini secured the #2 spot by year’s end.

ChatGPT held the crown, but challengers like Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and DeepSeek made waves. Gemini secured the #2 spot by year’s end. Instagram Climbs, TikTok and X Tumble: Instagram jumped from #7 to #5 overall and became #2 in Social Media. Meanwhile, TikTok slid to #8, and X dropped out of the Top 20.

Instagram jumped from #7 to #5 overall and became #2 in Social Media. Meanwhile, TikTok slid to #8, and X dropped out of the Top 20. Kwai Quietly Rises in Emerging Markets: The Chinese short-video app Kwai gained traction globally—now #3 in Brazil and climbing fast across other emerging regions.

The Chinese short-video app Kwai gained traction globally—now #3 in Brazil and climbing fast across other emerging regions. Roblox Reigns, PlayStation Pulls Ahead: Roblox retained its #1 spot in Metaverse & Gaming, while PlayStation overtook Xbox to claim the #2 position.

Roblox retained its #1 spot in Metaverse & Gaming, while PlayStation overtook Xbox to claim the #2 position. Digital-First Finance Takes Over: Stripe stayed on top in Financial Services, and Brazil’s Nubank showcased Latin America’s rapid shift to digital banking.

Stripe stayed on top in Financial Services, and Brazil’s Nubank showcased Latin America’s rapid shift to digital banking. Crypto Stabilises, OKX Rockets: While Binance held its lead, OKX surged to #2, boosted by crypto buzz around Trump’s inauguration and market rallies.

While Binance held its lead, OKX surged to #2, boosted by crypto buzz around Trump’s inauguration and market rallies. News Faces the AI Disruption: Globo and ESPN led the News category, but traditional outlets slipped in overall rankings as AI platforms reshaped how people consume information.

Key Internet Trends For India

In the context of India, the internet traffic grew 5.1 per cent, claims Cloudflare's Year in Review report. From search engines to social apps and AI rivals, the digital world in 2025 saw major shifts. The following are the key takeaways: