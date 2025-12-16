Yearender 2025 | From Frugal Rockets To Full-Spectrum Power, India Redefines Its Global Space Role
In 2025, India advanced from launch leadership to full-spectrum space capability through human spaceflight, satellite docking, deep-space missions, and expanded international collaboration.
By Anubha Jain
Published : December 16, 2025 at 12:38 PM IST
Bengaluru: The year 2025 will be remembered as a turning point in the evolution of global space dynamics. What was once the guarded territory of a handful of superpowers has now expanded into a broad, vibrant frontier—open to emerging nations, agile private enterprises, academic innovators, and even citizen scientists. And at the heart of this transformation stands India—assertive, calculated, and quietly preparing for some of the most ambitious milestones in its spacefaring journey.
Nigar Shaji, Associate Director at ISRO’s UR Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, and Project Director Aditya L1 in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat said, "With ISRO’s ambitious plan to establish the Bhartiya Antriksh Station and achieve a human landing on the Moon between 2035 and 2040, India is poised to become not only a global partner but also an agenda setter in space exploration."
India’s rise in space is no longer defined merely by cost-effective launches. The country is now shaping new norms—human spaceflight, deep-space collaboration, climate science, satellite docking, and next-generation launch systems. As space becomes increasingly democratised, India is playing a key role in defining its rules and norms.
Abhay A Pashilkar, Director, CSIR-NAL, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, said, "India intends to continue its space exploration peacefully and inclusively. Recognising the challenges and costs associated with such efforts, collaboration with other nations and with scientific entities within the country offers a prudent path forward. Space exploration is expected to unlock the secrets of the solar system and the wider cosmos, while also driving advances in understanding the effects of space on human psychology, medicine, chemistry, and biology.
Talking to ETV Bharat, NISAR project Director, Chaitra Rao, said, “By 2035, I envision India collaborating on future missions on par with leading global space agencies, while also emerging as a reliable service provider for countries that require such capabilities. The G20 Satellite Mission, for which I serve as Project Director, will be another collaborative initiative aimed at serving humanity in the years to come.”
|Foundational Achievements: Space Docking Breakthrough: SpaDEX
A landmark achievement for ISRO came on January 16, 2025, when India successfully demonstrated satellite docking under the SpaDEX mission. Two 20-kg satellites, separated initially by 11–12 km, autonomously rendezvoused and docked—making India only the fourth country in the world to achieve this capability.
This technology is foundational for orbital servicing, debris removal, space station assembly, and future deep-space refuelling systems. ISRO is planning SpaDEX-2, and a proposal on this will be presented to the government soon.
|NavIC Expansion: A New Era in Navigation
India strengthened its strategic and civilian navigation capabilities with NavIC Phase II. On January 29, 2025, ISRO celebrated its 100th launch from Sriharikota with GSLV-F15/NVS-02. Union Minister Jitendra Singh called it a “quantum leap” in India’s space journey.
Former ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar, in an interview with ETV Bharat, said, “NavIC gives India an autonomous navigation system, vital for strategic independence and national security. Its geostationary satellites ensure 24/7 regional coverage with higher accuracy than many global systems. From mobile devices to marine navigation, power grids, and timing services, NavIC’s applications are rapidly expanding.”
NavIC’s enhanced Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) capabilities will support aircraft landing systems, military operations, disaster management, and resource mapping. Full deployment is targeted within two years.
|Indian Voices in Space: Shubhanshu Shukla and Microgravity Research
The year also highlighted contributions from a new generation of Indian scientists and astronauts. Shubhanshu Shukla, part of the Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station (ISS), became a symbol of India’s expanding presence in global human spaceflight.
Aboard the ISS, Shukla conducted pioneering microgravity experiments spanning biomedical research, material science, and space medicine—marking India’s entry into collaborative research aboard commercial space missions. His work reflects India’s transition from a launch-services provider to a full-spectrum participant in space science.
|Gaganyaan: India’s Human Spaceflight Era Begins
For India, 2025 unfolded with a singular clarity of purpose: advancing human spaceflight. The Gaganyaan mission—India’s maiden attempt to send humans into space—stood at the centre of this ambition. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan outlined the mission's rapid progress, explaining that it will send three Indian astronauts into a 400-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO) aboard a human-rated LVM3 (HLVM3), which has undergone significant upgrades:
- Enhanced structural and thermal margins
- Increased redundancy
- Real-time vehicle health monitoring
- Advanced Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS)
- Reinforced orbital module with robust crew-safety systems
The flight profile is meticulously designed—an ascent to 170 km, injection into 400-km orbit, and several days of experiments before a safe, parachute-assisted splashdown. The service module’s propulsion system will handle orbital manoeuvres and controlled re-entry, with the parachute recovery system engineered in collaboration with DRDO’s ADRDE in Agra.
Uncrewed Missions: The Stepping Stones
Three uncrewed missions precede the crewed flight, which include the following:
- Gaganyaan-1 (G1) | In December 2025, carrying a half-humanoid robot Vyommitra
- Gaganyaan-2 and Gaganyaan-3 (G2 & G3) | In 2025–26, validating safety, abort, and orbital performance.
The first human flight is planned for Q1 2027. Meanwhile, the four selected astronauts continue rigorous training and simulation exercises across India and partner nations.
The successful TV-D1 test, which demonstrated the Crew Escape System, was a defining milestone in ensuring astronaut safety. Narayanan also highlighted the recent successful test of the crew module’s integrated parachute system. The trial involved releasing the module from an altitude of 3 km using an Indian Air Force helicopter. Seven parachutes deployed automatically, enabling a safe recovery by the Navy. The test was declared a complete success, with several more such experiments planned, he said.
Bhartiya Antriksh Station: India’s Next Orbital Vision
India’s Bhartiya Antriksh Station (BAS) will mark its first independent space station, enabling long-duration human missions and pioneering microgravity research. It anchors India’s vision for sustained space presence and global collaboration in the 2030s.
|Future Missions to the Moon and Venus
Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5: These follow-on lunar missions will deepen India’s presence on the Moon, from sample return technologies to long-duration science. Chandrayaan-4 is designed as a technology demonstrator and will serve as a vital precursor to India’s eventual human landing on the Moon. Commenting on the mission, Narayanan said, “We are developing the required infrastructure and design framework for the next phase of lunar exploration.”
Shukrayaan-1, India’s Mission to Venus: India’s first Venus mission progressed toward final payload selection, involving multiple global partners. After a long gap in Venus’s exploration among spacefaring nations, the mission will rekindle global interest by delivering high-resolution studies of Venus’s surface and atmosphere. These findings will enhance our knowledge of planetary evolution and shed light on Earth’s own evolutionary processes.
|Next-Generation Launch Vehicles: India’s Reusable Future
ISRO is moving fast toward reusable rockets, aiming to make India a global leader in affordable and competitive space launches.
LVM3 Evolution
- Current heavy-lift backbone with ~4,000 kg to GTO
- Semi-cryogenic propulsion under development for higher payloads and flexibility
- Supports human spaceflight and critical national missions
- Serves as a bridge to next-gen reusable systems
Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV)
- Clean-sheet design with up to ~30,000 kg to LEO
- ~1,000-tonne liftoff mass, ~93 m tall
- Reusable architecture to cut launch costs
- Clustered semi-cryogenic engines + advanced cryogenic upper stage
- Built for mega-constellations, deep-space exploration, and future human missions
|Planetary Missions and Space Science: International Collaborations
Beyond human spaceflight, India advanced several critical scientific and exploratory missions.
LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration Mission): A joint venture with JAXA, LUPEX will deploy a 250-kg rover to analyse lunar polar soil and water-ice distribution—building on the legacy of Chandrayaan-3, which made India the first nation to soft-land near the lunar south pole.
NISAR: A Historic India–US Collaboration: On July 30, 2025, the NASA–ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission launched aboard ISRO’s GSLV-F16. Equipped with the world’s first dual-frequency SAR—NASA’s L-band and ISRO’s S-band—NISAR will map nearly all land and ice-covered regions every 12 days. Its centimetre-level precision will transform climate science, disaster response, and agricultural monitoring. NISAR Project Director, Chaitra Rao, said, “The NISAR mission stands as a testament to a strong and successful partnership in the space arena. The joint science generated by this mission is unique and has opened new avenues for scientists to develop value-added products.”
TRISHNA with CNES: In collaboration with France’s CNES, ISRO is developing TRISHNA, a thermal infrared imaging satellite that will provide high-resolution data for natural resource assessment. The mission is currently in early stages.
ESA Collaboration: Proba-3 Launch on PSLV: The European Space Agency’s Proba-3 mission, studying the Sun’s outer atmosphere, was successfully launched aboard India’s trusted PSLV—another marker of growing India–Europe partnership.
India’s Debris Free Space Missions (DFSM) initiative: Announced by ISRO in April 2024, the initiative aims for all Indian space missions, governmental and non-governmental, to be debris-free by 2030.
|India’s Path Ahead: Leading the Next Decade of Space Exploration
The year 2025 showed that the new frontier of space is open, dynamic, and shared. While 2025 laid the technological groundwork, the years ahead will test India’s ability to translate capability into sustained leadership. As 2026 approaches, India’s trajectory is unmistakably upward. With public–private partnerships strengthening, missions multiplying, and a long-term vision anchored in human spaceflight and climate science, the country is ready to redefine its role in the global order.
From Gaganyaan to the Bhartiya Antriksh Station, from autonomous docking to Venus exploration, and from navigation systems to next-generation launchers—India is not merely joining the democratisation of space. It is leading it. The convergence of policy reforms and technological ambition ensures that the space sector will not only drive scientific progress but also fuel innovation and economic growth. From human spaceflight to interplanetary exploration, from strategic navigation systems to pioneering partnerships, India is emerging as a key architect in the new global space order.
