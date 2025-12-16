ETV Bharat / technology

Yearender 2025 | From Frugal Rockets To Full-Spectrum Power, India Redefines Its Global Space Role

Bengaluru: The year 2025 will be remembered as a turning point in the evolution of global space dynamics. What was once the guarded territory of a handful of superpowers has now expanded into a broad, vibrant frontier—open to emerging nations, agile private enterprises, academic innovators, and even citizen scientists. And at the heart of this transformation stands India—assertive, calculated, and quietly preparing for some of the most ambitious milestones in its spacefaring journey.

Nigar Shaji, Associate Director at ISRO’s UR Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, and Project Director Aditya L1 in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat said, "With ISRO’s ambitious plan to establish the Bhartiya Antriksh Station and achieve a human landing on the Moon between 2035 and 2040, India is poised to become not only a global partner but also an agenda setter in space exploration."

India’s rise in space is no longer defined merely by cost-effective launches. The country is now shaping new norms—human spaceflight, deep-space collaboration, climate science, satellite docking, and next-generation launch systems. As space becomes increasingly democratised, India is playing a key role in defining its rules and norms.

Abhay A Pashilkar, Director, CSIR-NAL, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, said, "India intends to continue its space exploration peacefully and inclusively. Recognising the challenges and costs associated with such efforts, collaboration with other nations and with scientific entities within the country offers a prudent path forward. Space exploration is expected to unlock the secrets of the solar system and the wider cosmos, while also driving advances in understanding the effects of space on human psychology, medicine, chemistry, and biology.

Talking to ETV Bharat, NISAR project Director, Chaitra Rao, said, “By 2035, I envision India collaborating on future missions on par with leading global space agencies, while also emerging as a reliable service provider for countries that require such capabilities. The G20 Satellite Mission, for which I serve as Project Director, will be another collaborative initiative aimed at serving humanity in the years to come.”

Foundational Achievements: Space Docking Breakthrough: SpaDEX

A landmark achievement for ISRO came on January 16, 2025, when India successfully demonstrated satellite docking under the SpaDEX mission. Two 20-kg satellites, separated initially by 11–12 km, autonomously rendezvoused and docked—making India only the fourth country in the world to achieve this capability.

This technology is foundational for orbital servicing, debris removal, space station assembly, and future deep-space refuelling systems. ISRO is planning SpaDEX-2, and a proposal on this will be presented to the government soon.

NavIC Expansion: A New Era in Navigation

India strengthened its strategic and civilian navigation capabilities with NavIC Phase II. On January 29, 2025, ISRO celebrated its 100th launch from Sriharikota with GSLV-F15/NVS-02. Union Minister Jitendra Singh called it a “quantum leap” in India’s space journey.

Former ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar, in an interview with ETV Bharat, said, “NavIC gives India an autonomous navigation system, vital for strategic independence and national security. Its geostationary satellites ensure 24/7 regional coverage with higher accuracy than many global systems. From mobile devices to marine navigation, power grids, and timing services, NavIC’s applications are rapidly expanding.”

NavIC’s enhanced Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) capabilities will support aircraft landing systems, military operations, disaster management, and resource mapping. Full deployment is targeted within two years.

Indian Voices in Space: Shubhanshu Shukla and Microgravity Research

The year also highlighted contributions from a new generation of Indian scientists and astronauts. Shubhanshu Shukla, part of the Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station (ISS), became a symbol of India’s expanding presence in global human spaceflight.