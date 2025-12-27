ETV Bharat / technology

Yearender 2025 | A Year Of Dangerous Cyber Attacks, Awareness, And Action

This year, not only the number of cyberattacks have increased but also their sophistication. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: 2025 has been a memorable year for the cybersecurity world. As our lives become more digitalised, cybercriminals, day by day, find and adopt new ways to commit cyber crimes and fraud. This year, not only has the number of cyberattacks increased, but also their sophistication. They have become smarter, faster, and significantly more destructive than ever before.

To stop this, governments and private companies alike were forced to take strict measures against these cyberattacks to safeguard data and ensure digital security. Moreover, 2025 has also showcased that cybersecurity is no longer a concern only for tech experts, but also affects ordinary users, hospitals, banks, stock markets, government systems, and even national security.

2025: Cyberattacks Are Now Smarter

One of the biggest highlights of 2025 was cybercriminals adopting new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfakes as their new weapons. Identifying fake emails and messages is no longer as easy as it used to be. Phishing emails and calls generated with the help of AI appear so real that even top tech experts can be fooled.

According to an IBM report, the average security breach cost is $4.9 million (around Rs 44.04 crore) in 2025, which is nearly a 10 per cent increase compared to 2024. Meanwhile, USAID estimates that the global cost of cybercrime could reach $24 trillion (around Rs 1,992 trillion) by 2027. These figures have raised serious concerns among governments worldwide.

Major International Cyberattacks of 2025

In 2025, cybersecurity affects ry users, hospitals, banks, stock markets, government systems, and even national security. (Image Credit: Getty Images)