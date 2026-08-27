ETV Bharat / technology

Yamaha Launches YZF-R2 in India, Rivalling KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR

Hyderabad: Yamaha Motor India has expanded its R Series by launching the YZF-R2 in the country. It is the direct successor of the popular existing YZF-R15, which will continue to be sold alongside the new model, along with the MT-15 and XSR 155.

The Yamaha is built on an all-new steel frame. It weighs just 14 kg and is powered by a 204cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, giving it more power than key rivals in its category, including the KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR.

Yamaha YZF-R2: Price and availability

The Yamaha YZF-R2 comes in three variants. The base trim is priced at Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the model with Quick Shifter costs Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the top-spec model is priced at Rs 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is offered in Racing Blue, Matte White Pearl, Metallic Black, and Dark Bluish Grey colours. The Japanese bike maker has confirmed that the new sports bike will be sold exclusively via Yamaha's Blue Square dealership network.

Yamaha has confirmed that the YZF-R2 will be sold exclusively through its Blue Square dealership network.

Pre-bookings for the bike opened on 12 August 2026 for Rs 10,000, with deliveries set to begin in mid-September.