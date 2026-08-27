Yamaha Launches YZF-R2 in India, Rivalling KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR
Yamaha has launched the YZF-R2 in India, a lighter and more powerful sports bike replacing the YZF-R15, priced from Rs 2.30 lakh.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yamaha Motor India has expanded its R Series by launching the YZF-R2 in the country. It is the direct successor of the popular existing YZF-R15, which will continue to be sold alongside the new model, along with the MT-15 and XSR 155.
The Yamaha is built on an all-new steel frame. It weighs just 14 kg and is powered by a 204cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, giving it more power than key rivals in its category, including the KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR.
Yamaha YZF-R2: Price and availability
The Yamaha YZF-R2 comes in three variants. The base trim is priced at Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the model with Quick Shifter costs Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the top-spec model is priced at Rs 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is offered in Racing Blue, Matte White Pearl, Metallic Black, and Dark Bluish Grey colours. The Japanese bike maker has confirmed that the new sports bike will be sold exclusively via Yamaha's Blue Square dealership network.
Yamaha has confirmed that the YZF-R2 will be sold exclusively through its Blue Square dealership network.
Pre-bookings for the bike opened on 12 August 2026 for Rs 10,000, with deliveries set to begin in mid-September.
Yamaha YZF-R2: What's different from the R15
The R2 is built on a completely new platform, bringing several changes over the outgoing R15. It is powered by a 204cc engine that produces a power output of 26.13 bhp at 10,000rpm and 19.1Nm of torque at 8,000rpm. Similar to the R15, it uses a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, but switches to a DOHC valve setup instead of the R15's SOHC design. Unlike the R15, it does not get Variable Valve Actuation. Instead, its valves use Diamond-Like Carbon coating, a technology earlier seen only on Yamaha's flagship R1 model.
Yamaha has also redesigned the bike's frame, replacing the R15's Deltabox structure with a new diamond-shaped steel frame weighing only 14 kg. This has helped bring the base variant's kerb weight down to 149 kg, making it the lightest bike in its segment, while the mid and top variants weigh 150 kg. Seat height stands at 810mm, 5mm lower than the R15. Despite the weight reduction, the bike also gains a slight boost in power output.
Yamaha YZF-R2: Features
All three modes of the YZF-R2 sport three ride modes, a ride-by-wire throttle, an assist and slipper clutch, 37mm upside-down front forks, and dual-channel ABS as standard. A 5-inch TFT display and traction control, both borrowed from the R15 M, are also included across the range.
The mid and top variants add a segment-first bi-directional quickshifter along with body-coloured alloy wheels. The range-topping R2 M variant goes a step further, offering preload-adjustable front and rear suspension, adjustable brake and clutch levers, faux-suede seat upholstery, and a keyless ignition system.