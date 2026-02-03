ETV Bharat / technology

Yamaha Launches EC-06, Its First Electric Scooter In India: Price, Range, Specifications

Hyderabad: Yamaha has finally entered the electric vehicle (EV) segment by launching the EC-06, its first electric two-wheeler scooter in India. It is priced at Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Bangalore), and will initially be sold through Yamaha’s Blue Square premium dealerships in select cities. According to the official website, the EC-06 is currently available in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai. The electric scooter comes in a single shade of Bluish White.

The EC-06 is built in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based startup, River, and is based on the River Indie electric scooter. This EV is aimed at offering a simple and predictable commuting experience.

Yamaha EC-06: Battery, range, warranty

The Yamaha EC-06 uses an Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (IPMSM), paired with a 4kWh fixed lithium-ion battery. It churns out a peak power output of 6.7kW (8.98 bhp) and a peak torque of 26 Nm. The battery takes 10 hours for a full charge (100 per cent) and 8 hours to reach 80 per cent. It can be charged at home via the portable charger provided with the e-scooter. The battery has a 3-year or 30,000 km warranty, and charging can be done via a standard home plug.