Yamaha Launches EC-06, Its First Electric Scooter In India: Price, Range, Specifications
The Yamaha EC-06 is powered by a 4kWh lithium-ion battery, which delivers 6.7kW and a peak torque of 26 Nm.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST
Hyderabad: Yamaha has finally entered the electric vehicle (EV) segment by launching the EC-06, its first electric two-wheeler scooter in India. It is priced at Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Bangalore), and will initially be sold through Yamaha’s Blue Square premium dealerships in select cities. According to the official website, the EC-06 is currently available in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai. The electric scooter comes in a single shade of Bluish White.
The EC-06 is built in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based startup, River, and is based on the River Indie electric scooter. This EV is aimed at offering a simple and predictable commuting experience.
Yamaha EC-06: Battery, range, warranty
The Yamaha EC-06 uses an Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (IPMSM), paired with a 4kWh fixed lithium-ion battery. It churns out a peak power output of 6.7kW (8.98 bhp) and a peak torque of 26 Nm. The battery takes 10 hours for a full charge (100 per cent) and 8 hours to reach 80 per cent. It can be charged at home via the portable charger provided with the e-scooter. The battery has a 3-year or 30,000 km warranty, and charging can be done via a standard home plug.
The electric scooter delivers an Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) certified range of 169 km. It has a top speed of 79 km per hour (kmph). Notably, the battery and the electric motor of the scooter are IP67 certified, and other electronics are rated IP65 for protection against dust and water.
Yamaha EC-06: Riding modes, specifications
The Yamaha EC-06 features three riding modes — Economic, Standard, and Power — which can be selected according to the rider’s needs. It has an LED headlight.
The electric scooter measures 1995mm in length, 765mm in width, and 1153mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 1345mm and ground clearance of 145mm. The EC-06 weighs 132 kg. It rides on 14-inch tyres at the front and rear and is equipped with 200mm disc brakes at both ends. It features a Combined Braking System (CBS).
The electric scooter has telescopic suspension with hydraulic dampers at the front and coil spring with hydraulic dampers at the rear. It offers 24.5 litres of under-seat storage.