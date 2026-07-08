Yamaha Launches Aerox E Electric Scooter In India At Rs 2.81 Lakh
Yamaha has launched the Aerox E electric maxi-scooter in India, offering a 117km range and dual removable batteries.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yamaha has finally launched its premium electric maxi scooter, Aerox-E, in India, which was showcased in November last year. It is priced at Rs 2.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and offered in Bluish White Cocktail colour. The new premium e-scooter shares its sporty maxi-scooter design with the petrol-powered Aerox 155, while replacing the internal combustion engine (ICE) with an all-new electric powertrain.
Positioned in the premium segment of the electric scooter market, the Aerox E will compete with models such as the BMW CE 02 and TVS X. Deliveries are expected to begin soon through select Blue Square dealerships.
In India, the Yamaha Aerox-E competes the TVS X (priced starting Rs 2.74 lakh) and BMW CE-04 (priced starting Rs 4.49 lakh).
|City
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Available at
|Delhi
|Rs 2,81,600
|Yamaha Blue Square dealerships
|Bengaluru
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,82,390
|Pune
|Chennai
Yamaha Aerox-E: Design
The Aerox-E retains the aggressive styling that made the petrol-powered Aerox popular in India. It features sharp body panels, split LED headlamps, integrated LED indicators, a stepped seat, and large 14-inch alloy wheels.
While the overall silhouette remains similar to its ICE counterpart, Yamaha has differentiated the electric version with EV-specific graphics, light blue detailing, and a redesigned floorboard. The under-seat storage has also been reworked to accommodate the battery system.
Yamaha Aerox-E: Battery and Range
The Aerox E is powered by a centrally mounted electric motor producing a maximum output of 9.5kW, paired with two removable lithium-ion battery packs offering a combined capacity of approximately 3kWh. Yamaha claims a range of 117km on a single full charge.
The removable batteries can be charged either on the scooter or off-mounted, offering added convenience for city riders. A full charge for both batteries takes around six hours and 20 minutes, while a single battery takes about three hours and ten minutes to charge fully.
Yamaha Aerox-E: Performance and Riding Modes
The Aerox-E offers multiple riding modes, including Eco, Normal, and Power, along with a "Boost Mode" for quicker acceleration. Yamaha says the scooter has been tuned for spirited performance, retaining the riding character associated with the Aerox nameplate. Regenerative braking is also included to improve efficiency.
Yamaha Aerox-E: Features
As Yamaha's flagship electric scooter, the Aerox E comes loaded with premium features, including a colour TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via the Y-Connect app, keyless access, and navigation support.
Other features include ride information display, over-the-air software updates, dual-channel ABS, traction control, reverse assist, cruise control, all-LED lighting, and a USB charging port.