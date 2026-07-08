ETV Bharat / technology

Yamaha Launches Aerox E Electric Scooter In India At Rs 2.81 Lakh

Hyderabad: Yamaha has finally launched its premium electric maxi scooter, Aerox-E, in India, which was showcased in November last year. It is priced at Rs 2.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and offered in Bluish White Cocktail colour. The new premium e-scooter shares its sporty maxi-scooter design with the petrol-powered Aerox 155, while replacing the internal combustion engine (ICE) with an all-new electric powertrain.

Positioned in the premium segment of the electric scooter market, the Aerox E will compete with models such as the BMW CE 02 and TVS X. Deliveries are expected to begin soon through select Blue Square dealerships.

In India, the Yamaha Aerox-E competes the TVS X (priced starting Rs 2.74 lakh) and BMW CE-04 (priced starting Rs 4.49 lakh).

City Price (ex-showroom) Available at Delhi Rs 2,81,600 Yamaha Blue Square dealerships Bengaluru Mumbai Rs 2,82,390 Pune Chennai

Yamaha Aerox-E: Design

The Aerox-E retains the aggressive styling that made the petrol-powered Aerox popular in India. It features sharp body panels, split LED headlamps, integrated LED indicators, a stepped seat, and large 14-inch alloy wheels.