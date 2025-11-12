ETV Bharat / technology

Yamaha FZ-RAVE, XSR155 Motorcycles Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Yamaha FZ-RAVE features a 149cc single-cylinder engine, while the XSR155 boasts a 155cc liquid-cooled engine.

The Yamaha FZ-RAVE comes in two colours, while the XSR155 is available in four shades. (Image Credit: Yamaha)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 12, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST

Hyderabad: Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha has launched two new motorcycles, FZ-RAVE and XSR155, in India. With the introduction of these motorcycles, the company has expanded its lineup in the 150-160cc segment in the country. Both motorcycles aim to attract riders seeking daily practicality alongside modern retro styling.

Yamaha FZ-RAVE and XSR155: Price

The Yamaha FZ-RAVE is priced at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the XSR155 costs Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The FZ-Raze is available in Matte Titan and Metallic Black colours. The XSR155 is offered in Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic, and Metallic Blue shades, and also features two distinct accessory packages: Scrambler and Cafe Racer.

ModelPrice (ex-showroom, Delhi)Colours
FZ-RAVERs 1,17,218 Matte Titan
Metallic Black
XSR155Rs 1,49,990 Metallic Grey
Vivid Red
Greyish Green Metallic
Metallic Blue

Yamaha FZ-Rave: Design, specifications, features

The Yamaha FZ-RAVE features an aggressive styling and urban-friendly performance, which is suitable for a young audience and people who seek a balance between practicality and performance. It takes inspiration from the premium FZ lineup and features a full LED projector headlamp with integrated Position light, a sculpted fuel tank, sharp tail lamp, cosmetic air vents, and a compact exhaust. The motorcycle comes with a single-piece seat.

It is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, offering a power output of 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

It features a single-channel ABS and front and rear disc brakes. The FZ-RAVE has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres and a kerb weight of 136 kg.

Yamaha XSR155: Design, specifications, features

The Yamaha XSR155 features a modern retro sport design, which combines classic styling cues along with advanced functionality. It carries forward the XSR Series and boasts a classic round LED headlight and taillight, a teardrop fuel tank, retro-style LCD digital instrument display.

Yamaha states that the XSR155 features a balanced frame and rides on 17-inch wheels.

It comes equipped with a 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), which offers a power output of 18.10 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque. The bike is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

It features dual-channel ABS and traction control. The XSR155 is built on Yamaha’s Deltabox frame, which features an aluminium swing arm, upside-down front forks, and linked-type monocross rear suspension.

