Yamaha FZ-RAVE, XSR155 Motorcycles Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The Yamaha FZ-RAVE features a 149cc single-cylinder engine, while the XSR155 boasts a 155cc liquid-cooled engine.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha has launched two new motorcycles, FZ-RAVE and XSR155, in India. With the introduction of these motorcycles, the company has expanded its lineup in the 150-160cc segment in the country. Both motorcycles aim to attract riders seeking daily practicality alongside modern retro styling.
Yamaha FZ-RAVE and XSR155: Price
The Yamaha FZ-RAVE is priced at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the XSR155 costs Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The FZ-Raze is available in Matte Titan and Metallic Black colours. The XSR155 is offered in Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic, and Metallic Blue shades, and also features two distinct accessory packages: Scrambler and Cafe Racer.
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom, Delhi)
|Colours
|FZ-RAVE
|Rs 1,17,218
|Matte Titan
|Metallic Black
|XSR155
|Rs 1,49,990
|Metallic Grey
|Vivid Red
|Greyish Green Metallic
|Metallic Blue
Yamaha FZ-Rave: Design, specifications, features
The Yamaha FZ-RAVE features an aggressive styling and urban-friendly performance, which is suitable for a young audience and people who seek a balance between practicality and performance. It takes inspiration from the premium FZ lineup and features a full LED projector headlamp with integrated Position light, a sculpted fuel tank, sharp tail lamp, cosmetic air vents, and a compact exhaust. The motorcycle comes with a single-piece seat.
Introducing the new Yamaha FZ RAVE .
With stylish graphics & colored wheels, it’s ready to rule the road.
Ride Bold.
Book Now – https://t.co/ycgdvM91ep#YamahaMotorIndia #FZRave #YamahaRacing #Yamaha #CallOfTheBlue #RideBold pic.twitter.com/uTRxYs68Vc
It is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, offering a power output of 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.
It features a single-channel ABS and front and rear disc brakes. The FZ-RAVE has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres and a kerb weight of 136 kg.
Yamaha XSR155: Design, specifications, features
The Yamaha XSR155 features a modern retro sport design, which combines classic styling cues along with advanced functionality. It carries forward the XSR Series and boasts a classic round LED headlight and taillight, a teardrop fuel tank, retro-style LCD digital instrument display.
Yamaha states that the XSR155 features a balanced frame and rides on 17-inch wheels.
Presenting the all-new Yamaha XSR 155 — a timeless style of retro Yamaha motorcycles, mated with modern technology & superior performance.
Come, Build Your Own Way!
Book Now- https://t.co/4OvGDA91Hp#YamahaMotorIndia #YamahaXSR155 #CallOfTheBlue #RetroSport #BuildYourOwnWay pic.twitter.com/cPb2zVq7dj
It comes equipped with a 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), which offers a power output of 18.10 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque. The bike is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.
It features dual-channel ABS and traction control. The XSR155 is built on Yamaha’s Deltabox frame, which features an aluminium swing arm, upside-down front forks, and linked-type monocross rear suspension.