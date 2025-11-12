ETV Bharat / technology

Yamaha FZ-RAVE, XSR155 Motorcycles Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Yamaha FZ-RAVE comes in two colours, while the XSR155 is available in four shades. ( Image Credit: Yamaha )

Hyderabad: Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha has launched two new motorcycles, FZ-RAVE and XSR155, in India. With the introduction of these motorcycles, the company has expanded its lineup in the 150-160cc segment in the country. Both motorcycles aim to attract riders seeking daily practicality alongside modern retro styling.

Yamaha FZ-RAVE and XSR155: Price

The Yamaha FZ-RAVE is priced at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the XSR155 costs Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The FZ-Raze is available in Matte Titan and Metallic Black colours. The XSR155 is offered in Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic, and Metallic Blue shades, and also features two distinct accessory packages: Scrambler and Cafe Racer.

Model Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Colours FZ-RAVE Rs 1,17,218 Matte Titan Metallic Black XSR155 Rs 1,49,990 Metallic Grey Vivid Red Greyish Green Metallic Metallic Blue

Yamaha FZ-Rave: Design, specifications, features

The Yamaha FZ-RAVE features an aggressive styling and urban-friendly performance, which is suitable for a young audience and people who seek a balance between practicality and performance. It takes inspiration from the premium FZ lineup and features a full LED projector headlamp with integrated Position light, a sculpted fuel tank, sharp tail lamp, cosmetic air vents, and a compact exhaust. The motorcycle comes with a single-piece seat.