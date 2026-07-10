Yamaha FZ-Blue Flex, Brand's First Flex Fuel Motorcycle, Launched In India At Rs 1.24 Lakh
Yamaha FZ-Blue Flex is the company's first flex fuel two-wheeler in India, following Hero's Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel variants launched earlier this year.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yamaha Motor India has launched the FZ-Blue Flex, its first motorcycle compatible to operate on flex fuel in the country. The new motorcycle is designed to run on E20 up to E85 ethanol-blended fuels. Priced at Rs 1,24,240 (ex-showroom, Telangana), it is based on the FZ-Rave and looks almost identical to the standard model. The Yamaha FZ-Blue Flex comes in sole Metallic Black colour option, and will be sold via the company's Blue Square dealerships.
It is worth noting that the FZ-Blue Flex is the ninth model in the FZ-Series, including FZ-S Fi Hybrid, FZ-S Fi, FZ Rave, FZ-Fi, FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX, FZ-S Fi Version 4.0, FZ-X Hybrid, and FZ-X.
Yamaha FZ-Blue Flex: Rivals
The Yamaha FZ-Blue Flex currently has limited competition, as flex-fuel two-wheelers are just arriving in India. In the segment, it rivals the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel variants.
Yamaha FZ-Blue Flex: Engine and performance
The FZ-Blue Flex is powered by the same 149cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine, which is common across the FZ-Series. The engine generates a peak power output of 11.53 bhp (8.6 kW) at 7,250 rpm and 12.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm of peak torque. It is mated with a five-speed gearbox.
The FZ-Blue Flex is designed to operate on varying ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85 without compromising everyday usability and making it future-proof.
In terms of dimensions, the bike is 2,000mm long, 780mm wide, and 1,065mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 1,330mm, ground clearance of 135mm and seat height of 790mm. The bike weighs 139 kg. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with disc brakes at the front and rear. The FZ-Blue Flex has a fuel tank capacity of 12-litres.
Yamaha FZ-Blue Flex: Design
The FZ-Blue Flex shares the same silhouette as the FZ-Rave launched last year. It features the same muscular fuel tank, faux air vents, and single-piece seat. The LED headlight, LED taillight, and LED indicators, all have been carried over from the FZ-Rave.
In terms of features, the streetfighter motorcycle includes a LCD digital instrument cluster with clock, speedometer, tachometer, and fuel gauge. The FZ-Blue Flex includes Anti-Brake Locking System (ABS) as well.