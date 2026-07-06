Yamaha Could Launch YZF-R2 Sports Bike On August 27 In India, Rivalling KTM RC 200
Yamaha is expected to launch the fully faired 200cc sports bike, YZF-R2, on August 27 in Chennai. It's expected to be positioned above the R15.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yamaha Motor India is expected to launch a new entry-level sports bike, the YZF-R2, on August 27, 2026. Several automotive reports suggest Yamaha has filed a trademark application for the YZF-R2 name in India. Moreover, BikeDekho, a popular automotive publication, claims to have received a media invite for an event on August 27, believed to be for the YZF-R2 launch. If this turns out to be true, the Japanese bike maker is expected to manufacture the YZF-R2 at its Chennai factory and export it to international markets.
It remains to be seen whether Yamaha will introduce the new sports bike in India or simply retain the trademark for future use.
Yamaha YZF-R2: What to expect?
The YZF-R2 is likely part of Yamaha’s portfolio expansion plan for India. The company could also introduce the NMax 155, which was recently patented in India. However, the primary focus appears to be on the R2, as the bike could make its global debut. Yamaha’s media invite for August 27 points to a possible R2 launch.
Internally codenamed 070, the R2 is expected to be based on the same platform as the R15 V4. The latter uses a Deltabox frame known for high torsional rigidity and precise handling. The R2 will likely get USD forks at the front and a linked-type monocross suspension at the rear. Braking is expected to consist of discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS.
The R2 is expected to get premium features, including Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) for better low-RPM torque. Other likely features include traction control, a quick shifter, and an assist & slipper clutch. Safety kit could include a wide radial rear tyre and a side-stand engine cut-off switch.
Engine details are not yet confirmed. However, the bike is likely to use a 200cc single-cylinder engine producing around 24-25 PS and 19 Nm. A single-cylinder setup would help Yamaha keep production costs down for the mass market.
The KTM RC 200 is expected to be a direct rival, with a 199.5cc engine making 25 PS and 19.2 Nm of torque. Other options in this segment include the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, with 24.5 PS and 18.7 Nm, and the Hero Karizma XMR 210, which makes 25.5 PS and 20.4 Nm.
While performance figures are similar, factors such as power delivery, chassis dynamics, ergonomics, throttle response, and suspension and braking performance can influence purchase decisions.
The R2 is also expected to get a full-digital TFT instrument console. Users could access connected features like calls, SMS, and email alerts via the Y-Connect app. Other details such as phone battery level, fuel consumption, maintenance recommendations, last parking location, malfunction notifications, and riding stats could be displayed on the digital cluster.