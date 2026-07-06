ETV Bharat / technology

Yamaha Could Launch YZF-R2 Sports Bike On August 27 In India, Rivalling KTM RC 200

Hyderabad: Yamaha Motor India is expected to launch a new entry-level sports bike, the YZF-R2, on August 27, 2026. Several automotive reports suggest Yamaha has filed a trademark application for the YZF-R2 name in India. Moreover, BikeDekho, a popular automotive publication, claims to have received a media invite for an event on August 27, believed to be for the YZF-R2 launch. If this turns out to be true, the Japanese bike maker is expected to manufacture the YZF-R2 at its Chennai factory and export it to international markets.

It remains to be seen whether Yamaha will introduce the new sports bike in India or simply retain the trademark for future use.

Yamaha YZF-R2: What to expect?

The YZF-R2 is likely part of Yamaha’s portfolio expansion plan for India. The company could also introduce the NMax 155, which was recently patented in India. However, the primary focus appears to be on the R2, as the bike could make its global debut. Yamaha’s media invite for August 27 points to a possible R2 launch.

Internally codenamed 070, the R2 is expected to be based on the same platform as the R15 V4. The latter uses a Deltabox frame known for high torsional rigidity and precise handling. The R2 will likely get USD forks at the front and a linked-type monocross suspension at the rear. Braking is expected to consist of discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS.