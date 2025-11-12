Yamaha Enters Electric Scooter Market In India, Unveils Aerox-E And EC-06: Design, Specifications, Features
The Yamaha Aerox-E features dual detachable 3kWh batteries, while the EC-06 is powered by a 4kWh high-capacity fixed battery.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yamaha has set foot in the electric scooter market in India with the announcement of the Aerox-E and the EC-06 electric scooters. The company unveiled these two-wheelers alongside the newly launched Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) scooters, the FX-RAVE and the XSR155. It is worth noting that the pricing of these two electric scooters is still under wraps.
Yamaha Aerox-E: Design, features, specifications
The Yamaha Aerox-E is built on the brand’s “Heart-Shaking Speedster” design, which boasts a broad body size, sporty design, and distinctive ‘X’- centre motif. It features twin LED Class D headlights, LED flashers, a 3D-effect LED taillight, and a large colour TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation.
The Aerox-E receives Y-connect mobile app connectivity, which allows users to access the Multi-Information Display (MID) and smart connectivity features such as maintenance reminders and last parked location.
It features front and rear disc brakes and single-channel ABS for enhanced safety. The electric scooter is also equipped with a smart key system and an external charging port.
It features dual detachable 3kWh batteries, which generate a power output of 12.60 bhp and 48 Nm of torque. These dual batteries feature ergonomic grips for effortless removal and home charging. It has a certified range of 106 km.
The Yamaha Aerox-E sports multiple riding modes, which include Eco, Standard, and Power. The Power mode includes the Boost function, which allows riders to accelerate quickly. It receives a reverse mode for enhanced riding convenience.
Yamaha EC-06: Design, features, specifications
The Yamaha EC-06 features a clean, dynamic design with aggressive body lines that cater to young and progressive customers, who value both style and practicality.
The 4.5kW electric motor is powered by a 4kWh high-capacity fixed battery, which generates a peak power output of 8.98 bhp. It has a certified range of 160 km. With the help of a standard home plug-in option, the EC-06 gets fully charged in approximately 9 hours.
It features front and rear disc brakes, a coloured LCD display, LED headlights and taillights. The LCD display includes built-in telematics with a SIM, which enables real-time connectivity and data access. It receives an under-seat storage of 24.5 litres.