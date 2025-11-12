ETV Bharat / technology

Yamaha Enters Electric Scooter Market In India, Unveils Aerox-E And EC-06: Design, Specifications, Features

The prices of these electric scooters are not yet revealed. ( Image Credit: Yamaha )

Hyderabad: Yamaha has set foot in the electric scooter market in India with the announcement of the Aerox-E and the EC-06 electric scooters. The company unveiled these two-wheelers alongside the newly launched Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) scooters, the FX-RAVE and the XSR155. It is worth noting that the pricing of these two electric scooters is still under wraps.

Yamaha Aerox-E: Design, features, specifications

The Yamaha Aerox-E is built on the brand’s “Heart-Shaking Speedster” design, which boasts a broad body size, sporty design, and distinctive ‘X’- centre motif. It features twin LED Class D headlights, LED flashers, a 3D-effect LED taillight, and a large colour TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation.

The Aerox-E receives Y-connect mobile app connectivity, which allows users to access the Multi-Information Display (MID) and smart connectivity features such as maintenance reminders and last parked location.

It features front and rear disc brakes and single-channel ABS for enhanced safety. The electric scooter is also equipped with a smart key system and an external charging port.