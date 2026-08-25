Xiaomi Unveils In-House 'Xring O3' SoC Built On TSMC's 3nm Process, Will Power Xiaomi 18 Fold
Xiaomi has unveiled the 3nm Xring O3 SoC, alongside Xring O100 for AI workloads and the Xring D100 for intelligent driving.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Xring O3, its latest in-house system-on-chip (SoC) for smartphones. Built on TSMC's 3nm process, the new chip will power the company's upcoming flagship foldable phone—Xiaomi 18 Fold.
The new Xring handset processor is expected to strengthen Xiaomi's supply chain by granting it more control over key components and reducing reliance on external chip suppliers like Qualcomm and MediaTek. With this, Xiaomi has joined smartphone makers like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei in developing their own SoC. Considering Xiaomi is the world's third-largest smartphone vendor, its pivot to using its own chip could impact the chip business of Qualcomm and MediaTek.
The Xring O3-powered Xiaomi 18 Fold is scheduled to launch in China in September. A Reuters report suggests that the company is targeting between 2 lakh and 3 lakh units of the O3-powered foldable phone, using it as an important test bed for the custom silicon. This figure is much higher than Xring O1-powered smartphones. As per the report, the company has sold about 1.5 lakh such handsets since its launch in May 2025.
In September, the Xiaomi 18 Fold wide-format foldable will be the first smartphone globally to debut with the XRING O3 chip! pic.twitter.com/6gp54krDqr— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) August 24, 2026
Xiaomi restarted the development of large, in-house chips in 2021 with plans to invest at least 50 billion yuan (around Rs 71,183 crore) over a decade. In an earnings call last week, the company revealed that cumulative shipments of devices powered by the first-gen Xring O1 chip, including smartphones, tablets, and watches, had surpassed 10 lakh units since its launch.
Xiaomi Xring O3 Specifications
The Xring O3 comes a year after Xiaomi launched its first proprietary smartphone processor, Xring O1. The flagship-grade SoC combines CPU, GPU, AI processing, imaging, and other key functions in a single component.
Xiaomi’s Xring O3 has achieved an AnTuTu score of 5.22 million, far surpassing every smartphone processor currently available. Its GPU performance has improved by a massive 85%. The chip features six ultra-large CPU cores plus four additional cores, and is also the first to… pic.twitter.com/ox8mOFpZLX— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) August 24, 2026
The chip features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core G2-Ultra NX GPU. According to Xiaomi, the Xring O3 delivers 25 per cent higher CPU performance than the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 while consuming 25–26 per cent less power. It also claims to have scored more than 52.2 lakh points on AnTuTu, making it the first mobile SoC to cross the 50 lakh mark.
The Xring O3 supports LPDDR6 memory, with support for up to 113.8GB/s bandwidth. It offers 200 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) of tensor performance for AI workloads. While LPDDR6 memory is a first for a Xiaomi chip, the company says that the NPU performance here has improved by 45 per cent.
|Xring O3 Specifications
|Xring O3 is a flagship-grade SoC combining CPU, GPU, AI processing, imaging, and other key functions
|CPU
|10-core CPU
|GPU
|16-core G2-Ultra NX GPU
|AnTuTu score
|More than 52.2 lakh points
|Memory support
|LPDDR6
|Memory bandwidth
|Up to 113.8GB/s
|AI performance
|200 TOPS tensor performance
The newly introduced Xring O3 is part of a wider chip strategy for the Chinese smartphone maker. In addition to the new smartphone SoC, Xiaomi has also introduced the Xring O100 for AI workloads and the Xring D100 for intelligent driving.