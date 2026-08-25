ETV Bharat / technology

Xiaomi Unveils In-House 'Xring O3' SoC Built On TSMC's 3nm Process, Will Power Xiaomi 18 Fold

Hyderabad: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Xring O3, its latest in-house system-on-chip (SoC) for smartphones. Built on TSMC's 3nm process, the new chip will power the company's upcoming flagship foldable phone—Xiaomi 18 Fold.

The new Xring handset processor is expected to strengthen Xiaomi's supply chain by granting it more control over key components and reducing reliance on external chip suppliers like Qualcomm and MediaTek. With this, Xiaomi has joined smartphone makers like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei in developing their own SoC. Considering Xiaomi is the world's third-largest smartphone vendor, its pivot to using its own chip could impact the chip business of Qualcomm and MediaTek.

The Xring O3-powered Xiaomi 18 Fold is scheduled to launch in China in September. A Reuters report suggests that the company is targeting between 2 lakh and 3 lakh units of the O3-powered foldable phone, using it as an important test bed for the custom silicon. This figure is much higher than Xring O1-powered smartphones. As per the report, the company has sold about 1.5 lakh such handsets since its launch in May 2025.

Xiaomi restarted the development of large, in-house chips in 2021 with plans to invest at least 50 billion yuan (around Rs 71,183 crore) over a decade. In an earnings call last week, the company revealed that cumulative shipments of devices powered by the first-gen Xring O1 chip, including smartphones, tablets, and watches, had surpassed 10 lakh units since its launch.