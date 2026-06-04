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Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series With QD Mini LED Display Technology, Cortex-A55 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has expanded its TV lineup in India and introduced the TV FX Mini LED Series with screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches. The lineup features QD Mini LED display technology, Fire TV integration, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Audio-supported speakers. Moreover, the lineup also sports a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, Full Array Local Dimming, DLG 120Hz game mode on select variants, and support for Alexa voice commands.

Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series: Price, availability

The Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series comes in four different screen sizes, which include 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. The 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 32,999, the 55-inch model costs Rs 44,999, the 55-inch is priced at Rs 64,999, and the 65-inch variant costs Rs 84,999. It comes in a single Black colour.

The TV lineup goes on sale in India on June 11, 2026, via Xiaomi India online store (mi.com), Amazon, and Flipkart. Under a limited-time introductory offer, these models are available at Rs 29,999 for the 43-inch model, Rs 39,999 for the 55-inch variant, Rs 59,999 for the 65-inch model, and Rs 79,999 for the 65-inch variant.

Screen size Original Price Discounted Price First Sale on Available on 43-inch Rs 32,999 Rs 29,999 June 11, 2026 Xiaomi India online store (mi.com) | Amazon | Flipkart 55-inch Rs 44,999 Rs 39,999 65-inch Rs 64,999 Rs 59,999 75-inch Rs 84,999 Rs 79,999

Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series: Display and Picture Quality

All models in the series feature 4K Ultra HD (3,840×2,160 pixels) panels with viewing angles of up to 178 degrees. The displays use QD Mini LED backlighting with Full Array Local Dimming across up to 104 zones, delivering improved contrast and brightness control. The televisions support HDR10, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode, cover up to 93 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and can render 1.07 billion colours. Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine 2 is included across the range.