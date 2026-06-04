Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series With QD Mini LED Display Technology, Cortex-A55 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Xiaomi has launched the TV FX Mini LED Series in India with screen sizes from 43 to 75 inches.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Xiaomi has expanded its TV lineup in India and introduced the TV FX Mini LED Series with screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches. The lineup features QD Mini LED display technology, Fire TV integration, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Audio-supported speakers. Moreover, the lineup also sports a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, Full Array Local Dimming, DLG 120Hz game mode on select variants, and support for Alexa voice commands.
Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series: Price, availability
The Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series comes in four different screen sizes, which include 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. The 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 32,999, the 55-inch model costs Rs 44,999, the 55-inch is priced at Rs 64,999, and the 65-inch variant costs Rs 84,999. It comes in a single Black colour.
The TV lineup goes on sale in India on June 11, 2026, via Xiaomi India online store (mi.com), Amazon, and Flipkart. Under a limited-time introductory offer, these models are available at Rs 29,999 for the 43-inch model, Rs 39,999 for the 55-inch variant, Rs 59,999 for the 65-inch model, and Rs 79,999 for the 65-inch variant.
|Screen size
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|First Sale on
|Available on
|43-inch
|Rs 32,999
|Rs 29,999
|June 11, 2026
|Xiaomi India online store (mi.com) | Amazon | Flipkart
|55-inch
|Rs 44,999
|Rs 39,999
|65-inch
|Rs 64,999
|Rs 59,999
|75-inch
|Rs 84,999
|Rs 79,999
Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series: Display and Picture Quality
All models in the series feature 4K Ultra HD (3,840×2,160 pixels) panels with viewing angles of up to 178 degrees. The displays use QD Mini LED backlighting with Full Array Local Dimming across up to 104 zones, delivering improved contrast and brightness control. The televisions support HDR10, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode, cover up to 93 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and can render 1.07 billion colours. Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine 2 is included across the range.
Deepest blacks. Brightest highlights. Total cinematic immersion.— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 4, 2026
The #XiaomiTVFXMiniLEDSeries brings deeper blacks and brighter highlights using Full Array Mini LED Technology, while Fire TV built-in seamlessly aggregates all your top content.
True cinematic experience… pic.twitter.com/sPn5sDFZUN
The 43-inch model runs at 60Hz, while the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants support DLG 120Hz with MEMC technology and Auto Low Latency Mode for gaming. Eye Care Mode is available across all screen sizes.
Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series: Performance and Software
The Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED series is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor paired with a Mali-G52 2EE MC1 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. Running Fire TV, the televisions provide access to over 12,000 apps, along with built-in Alexa voice assistant support, Apple AirPlay 2, user profiles, parental controls, and a quick-wake function.
Discover Richer Colours and Life-Like Visuals with the new #XiaomiTVFXMiniLEDSeries.— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 4, 2026
Engineered with Full Array Mini LED and a Quantum Dot filter, it delivers unmatched depth powered by #QuantumMagiQ display technology.
Get ready to elevate your living room experience!… pic.twitter.com/oaiXO4Byi8
Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series: Connectivity and Audio
Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, three HDMI ports (one with eARC), two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, an optical audio output, a headphone jack, and an AV input. The 43-inch model features a 20W two-speaker system, while the larger variants use a four-driver configuration. All models support Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X.
Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series: Design
The Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series features a metal bezel-less design in a Black finish, with screen-to-body ratios of 97 per cent on the 43-inch and 55-inch models, and 98 per cent on the 65-inch and 75-inch variants.
|Features
|Details
|Display size
|43-inch | 55-inch | 65-inch| 75-inch
|Resolution
|4K Ultra HD (3,840 × 2,160 pixels)
|Panel technology
|QD Mini LED backlighting
|Dimming technology
|Full Array Local Dimming (up to 104 zones)
|Viewing angle
|Up to 178 degrees
|HDR and Picture formats
|HDR10 | HDR10+ | Filmmaker Mode | Vivid Picture Engine 2
|Processor and Graphics
|Quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU | Mali-G52 2EE MC1 GPU
|Audio output
|43-inch: 20W two-speaker system
55, 65, 75-inch: 4-driver speaker configuration
|Audio technology
|Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X
|Screen-to-body ratio
|43 & 55-inch: 97 per cent
65 & 75-inch: 98 per cent