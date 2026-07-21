Xiaomi-Robotics-1: How Xiaomi's New Robot Foundation Model Learns From 100,000 Hours Of Real-World Data
Xiaomi has unveiled Robotics-1, a ready-to-use robot foundation model trained on vast real-world data, designed to scale robotic capabilities like large language models.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Xiaomi has introduced Xiaomi-Robotics-1, a ready-to-use robot foundation model built on more than 100,000 hours of real-world manipulation data, marking a fresh attempt to solve one of robotics' biggest hindrance: the lack of large-scale, high-quality training data.
Why data has held robotics back?
While AI models for language and vision have advanced rapidly by scaling up data, parameters and computing power, robotics has lagged behind. High-quality, large-scale data has always been difficult to obtain, limiting how far robot policy models could be trained. Xiaomi-Robotics-1 attempts to address this by combining large-scale, embodiment-free pre-training with a smaller amount of real-robot data during a later refinement stage.
How the robot was trained?
For the initial pre-training phase, Xiaomi used 100,000 hours of embodiment-free trajectories, collected using the UMI method, spanning more than 1,700 real-world scenarios, including homes, commercial spaces, industrial sites and outdoor locations. A custom auto-labelling system was used to break these recordings into segments and describe scene changes in natural language, since manual labelling at this scale was not feasible.
For the post-training stage, Xiaomi used cross-embodiment data, combining in-house robot recordings, filtered open-source datasets and manually annotated UMI data. This included over 7,200 hours of real-robot data gathered directly from real homes, covering everyday tasks such as tidying sofas, organising shoe cabinets and putting away kitchenware.
A two-stage learning process
Much like large language models (LLMs), Xiaomi-Robotics-1 follows a two-stage training approach. The pre-training stage focuses on building broad, general action-generation capabilities, while the post-training stage aligns these abilities with real robot bodies and natural-language instruction-following.
Xiaomi reports that during pre-training, performance improved steadily and predictably as data and model size increased, which is a pattern known as clean scaling. Crucially, this improvement carried over into real-world testing after post-training, with success rates rising consistently as the model was exposed to more data, showing no signs of levelling off.
Real-world performance and applications
Once trained, Xiaomi-Robotics-1 can be adapted efficiently to new tasks using only a few hours of task-specific data. For tasks such as phone packing, printer refilling, laundry loading and box packing, the model achieved a 75 per cent success rate using under 10 hours of demonstrations per task, nearly double that of the existing π0.5 baseline. With around 40 hours of demonstrations, success rates rose further to 85 per cent.
|Task
|<10 h/task on average
|<40 h/task on average
|XR-1ours
|π0.5
|XR-1ours
|π0.5
|Phone Packing
|70
|30
|80
|40
|Printer Refilling
|70
|20
|60
|20
|Laundry Loading
|80
|40
|100
|50
|Box Packing
|80
|70
|100
|100
|Overall
|75
|40
|85
|53
The model also achieved state-of-the-art results across four major simulation benchmarks designed to test generalisation, reinforcing Xiaomi's claim that its scaling approach translates effectively from theory into real-world robotic performance.
|Benchmark
|XR-1ours
|2nd Best
|Rel. Gain
|RoboCasa
|74.5
|72.6
|+2.6%
|RoboCasa365
|57.4
|46.6
|+23.2%
|VLABench
|59.1
|53.2
|+11.1%
|RoboDojo
|13.93
|8.80
|+58.3%