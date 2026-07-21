ETV Bharat / technology

Xiaomi-Robotics-1: How Xiaomi's New Robot Foundation Model Learns From 100,000 Hours Of Real-World Data

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has introduced Xiaomi-Robotics-1, a ready-to-use robot foundation model built on more than 100,000 hours of real-world manipulation data, marking a fresh attempt to solve one of robotics' biggest hindrance: the lack of large-scale, high-quality training data.

Why data has held robotics back?

While AI models for language and vision have advanced rapidly by scaling up data, parameters and computing power, robotics has lagged behind. High-quality, large-scale data has always been difficult to obtain, limiting how far robot policy models could be trained. Xiaomi-Robotics-1 attempts to address this by combining large-scale, embodiment-free pre-training with a smaller amount of real-robot data during a later refinement stage.

How the robot was trained?

For the initial pre-training phase, Xiaomi used 100,000 hours of embodiment-free trajectories, collected using the UMI method, spanning more than 1,700 real-world scenarios, including homes, commercial spaces, industrial sites and outdoor locations. A custom auto-labelling system was used to break these recordings into segments and describe scene changes in natural language, since manual labelling at this scale was not feasible.