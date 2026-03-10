Xiaomi Pad 8 With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Xiaomi Pad 8 comes in Standard and Nano Texture displays, along with the Focus Pen Pro stylus.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Xiaomi launched the Pad 8 in India. It features a 144Hz LCD display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 13MP single rear camera, and a 9,200mAh battery with 45W Turbo Charging support. It runs Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box. The tablet comes in two colours and supports Xiaomi’s Focus Pen Pro stylus. Alongwith the tablet, the Chinese tech company also introduced the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro. It features a pressure sensitivity of 16,384 levels and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is 160mm x 8.8mm in dimensions and weighs 17.5 grams. The new stylus is compatible with the Xiaomi Pad 7 launched last year.
Xiaomi Pad 8: Price, availability, offers
The Xiaomi Pad 8 comes in two RAM and storage options and four versions, including Standard (display), Nano Texture display, Standard with Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro and Nano Texture display with the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro.
The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage comes only in the standard display model, priced at Rs 33,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available in all four versions. The standard version is priced at Rs 36,999, the Nano Texture display model costs Rs 38,999, the standard display variant with Focus Pen Pro is priced at Rs 41,999, and the Nano Texture display with Focus Pen Pro costs Rs 43,999. All models are available in Graphite Grey and Titanium Blue colours.
The first sale of the Xiaomi Pad 8 will start from March 17, 2026, at 12 PM IST via the company’s official website (mi.com/in), Amazon, Xiaomi’s retail stores, and partner outlets across India.
As part of the launch offers, the Chinese company provides an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on SBI credit EMI transactions. This brings down the starting price of the tablet to Rs 30,999. Notably, the bank offer will remain valid until March 31, 2026. In addition to this, customers who purchase the Xiaomi Pad 8 between March 17 and March 31 will receive an additional one-year warranty, which excludes the battery.
The Xiaomi Pad 8 also comes with several accessories, such as a cover, keyboard, and Focus Pen Pro stylus. The Pad 8 cover costs Rs 1,499, the Pad 8 Keyboard is priced at Rs 4,999, and the Focus Pen Pro costs Rs 5,999. The Xiaomi Pad 8 Focus Keyboard is priced at Rs 8,999. All these accessories will also be available for sale on March 17 via the same commerce platforms as the Xiaomi Pad 8.
|RAM + Storage
|Model
|Price
|Colours
|Availablity
|8GB + 128GB
|Standard display
|Rs 33,999
|Graphite Grey | Titanium Blue
|Xiaomi's official website | Amazon | Xiaomi’s retail stores | Partner outlets
|12GB + 256GB
|Standard display
|Rs 36,999
|Nano Texture display
|Rs 38,999
|Standard display with Focus Pen Pro
|Rs 41,999
|Nano Texture display with Focus Pen Pro
|Rs 43,999
Xiaomi Pad 8: Specifications
The Xiaomi Pad 8 measures 251.22mm in length and 173.42mm in width. It has a thickness of 5.75mm for the Standard display version and 5.8mm for the Nano Texture display version. The Standard display version weighs 485 grams, while the Nano Texture display model weighs 494 grams.
It features an 11.2-inch LCD 3.2K LCD display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness (HBM), 345ppi pixel density, 3:2 aspect ratio, up to 360Hz finger touch sampling rate, 240Hz stylus touch sampling rate, HDR10 support, and more.
We’ve pushed the boundaries of engineering to bring you the #XiaomiPad8, the Slimmest Flagship Android Tablet of the year.— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 10, 2026
From the vibrant 3.2K ImmersiView Display to the long-lasting 9200mAh battery, with the next-gen connectivity of #XiaomiHyperOS3, this is the ultimate tool… pic.twitter.com/92go6Cqnlf
The tablet is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform chipset, with Adreno GPU and Qualcomm AI Engine support. It has a clock speed of up to 3.21GHz. The CPU is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It boasts a single 13MP rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture that supports up to 4K video recording at 30 fps. The tablet has an 8MP OV08D front-facing camera with an f/2.28 aperture, which supports up to 1080p video recording at 30 fps.
It packs a 9,200mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging support. The device features a quad speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. It has 4 microphones.
In terms of sensors, the Pad 8 includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, front ambient light (colour temperature) sensor, rear ambient light sensor, and more. The tablet comes with HyperAI features, which include AI Calculator, Xiaomi Creation, AI Writing, AI Live Subtitles, and AI Voice Enhancement. The Xiaomi Pad 8 runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD (Standard and Nano Texture)
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform
|RAM + storage
|8GB + 128GB
|12GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|9,200mAh
|Charging capacity
|45W (wired) | 22.5W (wired) reverse
|Operating System (OS)
|HyperOS 3 based on Android 16