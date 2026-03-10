ETV Bharat / technology

Xiaomi Pad 8 With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Xiaomi launched the Pad 8 in India. It features a 144Hz LCD display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 13MP single rear camera, and a 9,200mAh battery with 45W Turbo Charging support. It runs Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box. The tablet comes in two colours and supports Xiaomi’s Focus Pen Pro stylus. Alongwith the tablet, the Chinese tech company also introduced the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro. It features a pressure sensitivity of 16,384 levels and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is 160mm x 8.8mm in dimensions and weighs 17.5 grams. The new stylus is compatible with the Xiaomi Pad 7 launched last year.

Xiaomi Pad 8: Price, availability, offers

The Xiaomi Pad 8 comes in two RAM and storage options and four versions, including Standard (display), Nano Texture display, Standard with Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro and Nano Texture display with the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage comes only in the standard display model, priced at Rs 33,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available in all four versions. The standard version is priced at Rs 36,999, the Nano Texture display model costs Rs 38,999, the standard display variant with Focus Pen Pro is priced at Rs 41,999, and the Nano Texture display with Focus Pen Pro costs Rs 43,999. All models are available in Graphite Grey and Titanium Blue colours.

The first sale of the Xiaomi Pad 8 will start from March 17, 2026, at 12 PM IST via the company’s official website (mi.com/in), Amazon, Xiaomi’s retail stores, and partner outlets across India.

As part of the launch offers, the Chinese company provides an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on SBI credit EMI transactions. This brings down the starting price of the tablet to Rs 30,999. Notably, the bank offer will remain valid until March 31, 2026. In addition to this, customers who purchase the Xiaomi Pad 8 between March 17 and March 31 will receive an additional one-year warranty, which excludes the battery.