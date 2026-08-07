Xiaomi Launches Mijia Sub-Brand In India To Expand Into Large Home Appliances
Xiaomi has launched its Mijia sub-brand in India, moving beyond smartphones into large home appliances as part of its global ecosystem strategy.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Xiaomi has launched its sub-brand Mijia by Xiaomi in India, as the Chinese technology giant looks to expand beyond smartphones into the large home appliances segment. According to the company, the sub-brand will be used across its home and lifestyle products in the country.
With this launch, Xiaomi is preparing to strengthen its presence in the large home appliances category. Products such as air purifiers will be sold under the new Mijia branding going forward, marking a shift in how the company packages its home-focused offerings for Indian consumers.
Excited to share that we're bringing Mijia by Xiaomi to India.— Gautam Batra (@gautmeluv) August 7, 2026
With Mijia, we're taking the next step to strengthen our lifestyle and smart home ecosystem, bringing thoughtfully designed products to more Indian homes.
Excited for what lies ahead. Here's to the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/snXlpfZLgI
What does Mijia mean?
Xiaomi said Mijia, which translates to 'Mi Home', is the group's global home and lifestyle brand. Going forward, home and lifestyle products sold in India will carry the Mijia by Xiaomi branding, joining the company's existing line-up of brands, which includes Redmi and POCO.
The launch is the part of Xiaomi's wider "Human x Car x Home" strategy, which the company first introduced globally in 2023. This ecosystem is built to connect smartphones, tablets, smart home devices, and electric vehicles through Xiaomi's HyperOS software. While Xiaomi has already established a presence in India across smartphones, tablets and smart TVs, the company is now turning towards expanding the 'Home' segment of this ecosystem. Xiaomi believes a wider connected portfolio will allow different smart devices to work together more seamlessly for users.
Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Xiaomi India, said "Over the past 12 years, Xiaomi has continuously evolved alongside Indian consumers, expanding from smartphones into a broader consumer technology portfolio. The introduction of Mijia by Xiaomi marks an important milestone in strengthening the Home dimension of our global Human × Car × Home strategy in India and reflects our long-term commitment to the market."
Mathur added that the company's focus going forward is on making its connected ecosystem more intelligent, intuitive and seamless, with the aim of bringing Xiaomi's global smart living experience to more Indian households.
Xiaomi's India journey
Xiaomi first entered the Indian market in 2014 as a smartphone brand. Since then, the company has steadily broadened its footprint, expanding into categories such as smart TVs, tablets and AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) products, before now taking its next step into large home appliances through the Mijia sub-brand.