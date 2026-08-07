ETV Bharat / technology

Xiaomi Launches Mijia Sub-Brand In India To Expand Into Large Home Appliances

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has launched its sub-brand Mijia by Xiaomi in India, as the Chinese technology giant looks to expand beyond smartphones into the large home appliances segment. According to the company, the sub-brand will be used across its home and lifestyle products in the country.

With this launch, Xiaomi is preparing to strengthen its presence in the large home appliances category. Products such as air purifiers will be sold under the new Mijia branding going forward, marking a shift in how the company packages its home-focused offerings for Indian consumers.

What does Mijia mean?

Xiaomi said Mijia, which translates to 'Mi Home', is the group's global home and lifestyle brand. Going forward, home and lifestyle products sold in India will carry the Mijia by Xiaomi branding, joining the company's existing line-up of brands, which includes Redmi and POCO.